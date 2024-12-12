Stockton Kings Defeat Santa Cruz Warriors on AAPI Night

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (8-3), defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (6-6), 120-117, Wednesday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings forward Isaiah Crawford scored a season high of 23 points and recorded six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks. Center Skal Labissière matched with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block. Guard Dexter Dennis ended the night with a double-double, knocking down 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and a block. Forward Terry Taylor paired up with 19 points of his own, and registered seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The bench combined for 28 points.

Santa Cruz Warriors forward Kevin Knox II logged a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Guard Yuri Collins totaled 21 points and 13 assists. Guard Marcus Burk included 19 points. The bench combined for 46 points with guard Blake Hinson and forward Donta Scott putting up 20 and 17, respectively.

The Kings led by a 10-point advantage at the halfway mark (65-55), shooting 57.1% from the field. Crawford and Labissiére poured in 13 of their 23 points in the half, combining 12-for-17 from shooting from the field, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. In the second half the Warriors ran hot, starting off with an 8-0 lead but that proved to be no match for Taylor as he put up 17 points. With 5:03 left in the last frame, Collins fadeaway shot put the Warriors up 106-105. Labissiere added four points to take back the lead, but a seven-point run had the Warriors up, 113-109. From there the game was tied up twice, before foul trouble allowed Taylor to seal the win 120-117.

The Stockton Kings will compete against the Rip City Remix at Adventist Health Arena on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 PM PST. Fans can watch the game on NBAGLeague.com. For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.

