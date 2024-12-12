Osceola Magic Fall to Rio Grande Valley Vipers 116-110

December 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Mac McClung finished with 27 points and nine assists, but the Osceola Magic (4-9) fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (7-6) 116-110 on Thursday night. On assignment from Orlando, Caleb Houstan dropped in 23 points for the Magic.

Teddy Allen scored 27 points on 9-17 shooting from the field to lead the Vipers. Jermaine Samuels Jr. tallied 21 points on an efficient 8-13 shooting.

The Magic and Vipers went into halftime tied at 55-55. Osceola started the third quarter strong and pulled ahead to lead by nine points with 3:34 left. However, the Vipers closed the quarter on a 14-3 run and took an 87-85 lead into the final frame. Rio Grande Valley would maintain the lead throughout the fourth to finish with a six-point win.

The Magic will finish the Tip-Off Tournament with another match-up against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, Dec. 14. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Tubi.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Swish snow globe giveaway, courtesy of 7 Brew Coffee. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

