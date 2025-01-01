Vipers Fall Short to Salt Lake City

January 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, were defeated 121-117 by the Salt Lake City Stars (1-2) on Wednesday evening at Maverik Center.

The Stars tipped-off the first quarter by going on a 15-4 run to take control of the game. RGV responded by going on a 14-5 run to shorten its deficit to 20-18, but Salt Lake hit the gas and closed the quarter with a six-point lead and a score of 32-26. The Stars continued its momentum into the second quarter which resulted in a 62-51 advantage at the half.

In the third quarter RGV tied the game for the first time with 6:12 to go and a score of 68-68. The quarter faced five more ties before either team could fully pull away. At the end of the third quarter, RGV jumped out on top and led 89-86 over the home team.

With 9:49 to go the game was tied 91-91 followed by another tie at 94-94. Salt Lake then took the upper hand, but not for long as the scoreboard hit yet another tie with a score of 99-99. For the remainder of the quarter the lead was exchanged between both teams, but with less than three minutes to go the home team picked up the advantage and maintained it until the end which resulted in a 121-117 victory.

Houston Rockets Two-Way's Jack McVeigh and Jeenathan Williams Jr. paved the way for the Vipers with 21 points each. Also hitting the double digits was Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante who had 16 points. Markquis Nowell posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

Cody Williams led all scorers with 36 points followed by Utah Jazz Two-Way Elijah Harkless with 32 points. Utah Jazz Two-Way Oscar Tshiebwe finished the game with a double-double with 21 boards and 12 points.

RGV will look for a rematch against the Stars on Friday, Jan. 3 with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. CST at Maverik Center. The game may be streamed on www.nbagleague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

