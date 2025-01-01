McGriff & Okafor Post Double-Doubles in Overtime Defeat

January 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

WHITE PLAINS, Ny. - The Indiana Mad Ants continued their three-game road trip with a New Year's Day matchup against the Westchester Knicks. After a thrilling first game between these two clubs on Monday, Wednesday's game was equally exciting. Four quarters weren't enough, and Indiana and Westchester needed overtime. In the overtime period, the Knicks reached the target score of 117 to claim the victory.

Dakota Mathias scored the first points of the game for the Mad Ants. He connected on a three-pointer off the pass from Kyle Mangas. On the next possession, Mangas again got the assist as he found Cameron McGriff for the layup.

Halfway through the quarter, Mangas made a turnaround mid-range jumper to put the Mad Ants ahead 16-15. A minute later, Mathias added to his point total with a made field goal. With five minutes to go in the first quarter, the game was tied at 18.

Down the stretch in the first quarter, Mathias made a baseline jumper to give him seven points in the game. On the next possession, Mathias found Ishmael Lane who made the reverse layup. At the end of the first quarter, Indiana trailed the Knicks 33-24. Mathias led the team with seven first quarter points.

Mathias continued his sharp shooting and made a three-pointer to get things started in the second quarter. On the next possession, Mangas knocked down a three-pointer to cut into the deficit. Tristen Newton made it three consecutive positive possessions with a layup. The Mad Ants trailed by just three points.

Throughout the season, the Mad Ants have had success in the second quarter and Wednesday was no different. Josiah-Jordan James and Newton made back-to-back threes towards the halfway point of the quarter. After trailing 33-24, Indiana now had a 45-39 lead.

After Westchester regained the lead, De'Vion Harmon captured the lead for Indiana after a three-point play. He was fouled while making a layup and converted the free throw attempt. With 45 seconds to go, Harmon spun around and made an off-balance jumper to tie the game at 56. That would be the score at halftime. Mathias, Mangas and Newton all had 10 points after two quarters of action.

To start the second half, Newton scored the first points with a long-range jumper to beat the shot clock. Newton scored again on the next possession with a running layup. The Mad Ants made it three straight scoring possessions after Mathias knocked down a mid-range jumper.

The Mad Ants began to pull away from Westchester in the third quarter and led by as many as 11 points. At the six-minute mark, Lane scored his second field goal of the afternoon. 30 seconds later, Mathias made a running layup off the feed from Harmon.

In the final minutes of the third quarter, Mangas and Newton traded baskets on back-to-back possessions. The Knicks fought back and at the end of the third quarter, the Mad Ants had an 85-83 lead. Mathias led the team with 17 points.

Mathias scored the first points of the fourth quarter for the Mad Ants. Off a pass from Jahlil Okafor, Mathias knocked down a three-pointer. His basket made it an 88-85 lead for Indiana.

Halfway through the quarter, Newton and Mangas made two-point field goals on back-to-back possessions. With six minutes to go in regulation, the Mad Ants trailed the Knicks 101-98.

Trailing 108-100 with 3 minutes to go, Indiana continued to fight back. Newton made a one-for-three attempt and then Mangas threw down a two-handed dunk on the following possession. Mathias drained a three-pointer to cut the deficit to just one point.

Under a minute to go, the Mad Ants regained the lead with back-to-back threes from Mangas. Leading 110-108, the Knicks tied the game with two free throws with 30 seconds left. In the final moments of the quarter, Mathias missed a jumper and McGriff's attempted put back was no good. The two clubs went to overtime with the score tied at 110.

The Knicks struck first in overtime as Tyler Kolek connected on a baseline jumper. McGriff tied the game after making a layup. Kolek made another basket on the Knicks next possession to give them a 114-112 lead. Westchester extended the lead to 116-112 with the target score being 117. Okafor cut into the deficit with a powerful one-handed dunk. However, Kolek drew a foul and made the free throw to win the game for the Knicks.

Notes

Final Score: 117-114 (OT)

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 3-1 in the regular season (10-10 overall)

The game was tied 56-56 at halftime

Tristen Newton (2-Way): 22 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 18 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast

Dakota Mathias: 23 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

Kyle Mangas: 19 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast

Cameron McGriff: 12 pts, 12 reb, ast

Mad Ants leading scorer: Dakota Mathias (23)

Mad Ants leading rebounder: Jahlil Okafor (13)

Mad Ants leader in assists: Tristen Newton (8)

The Mad Ants will conclude their road trip on Saturday, January 4th against the Capital City Go-Go. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Indiana's next home game will be Tuesday, January 7th against the Maine Celtics at 12:30 p.m.

