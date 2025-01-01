Spurs Claim Victory over Wolves, 121-102

January 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (1-2) secured a victory over the Iowa Wolves (1-1), 121-102, on Wednesday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Kyle Rode led the Spurs with 25 points, while Two-Way forward Riley Minix registered 17 points and 5 rebounds. Two-Way forward Harrison Ingram posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds and Isaiah Miller added 16 points and 7 assists.

Austin claimed an early lead in the first quarter, 30-21. The Spurs extended their lead in the second frame, outscoring the Wolves 30-28 to head into halftime with a 60-49 edge. Sidy Cissoko and Minix each finished with 10 points in the first half for Austin, while El Ellis led Iowa with 19 points. In the third period, the Wolves shot 52.6% from the field and scored 30 points, but Austin matched their effort with 36 points to keep the lead entering the final quarter, 96-79. The Spurs maintained their rhythm in the final frame to secure the victory.

Ellis led Iowa with 27 points and 7 rebounds, while Two-Way guard Jaylen Clark tallied 17 points and 5 rebounds. Two-Way forward Jesse Edwards added 12 points for the Wolves.

NEXT UP

The Spurs travel to Mississauga, Ontario, for back-to-back games against Raptors 905 on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre. Both games tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be available to watch on the NBA G League app.

