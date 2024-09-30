Vipers Announce Four-Team Trade

September 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G league affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced a four-team trade with the Birmingham Squadron, Long Island Nets and Raptors 905.

The Vipers have agreed to trade the returning player rights to Trhae Mitchell to the Birmingham Squadron. In exchange, RGV will receive a 2024 NBA G League Draft first-round pick and the returning players to Devin Cannady from the Squadron. The Vipers will also receive the returning player rights to Markquis Nowell from Raptors 905. The Long Island Nets have also agreed to trade the returning player rights to Kennedy Chandler to Raptors 905. In return, Long Island will receive the returning player rights to Au'Diese Toney from Birmingham and a 2025 NBA G League first-round draft pick from the Vipers.

Cannady (6-2, 183lbs.) joined the New York Knicks for the 2024 NBA2K Summer League and played in a total of four games. Last season, he saw action in 41 games with the Birmingham Squadron and finished with 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals. In 2023 he was part of the Orlando Magic summer league team.

In 2022 he played in a total of 48 games for the South Bay Lakers averaging 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals. The Indiana native spent time with the Orlando Magic during the 2020-22 seasons. During both seasons combined he totaled 13 games, 10.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals. From 2020-22 he also saw playing time in 29 games with the Osceola Magic (formerly known as the Lakeland Magic).

He played his first summer league game in 2020 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2019 Cannady joined the G league with the Long Island Nets where he averaged 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 40 games.

From 2015-2019 Cannady played with the Princeton Tigers where he finished his collegiate career with 1,515 points, 428 rebounds, 166 assists and 113 steals.

Nowell (5-8, 160lbs.) debuted in the G league during the 2023-24 season with the Raptors 905. He played in 22 games averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. In 2023 he signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors and then went on to play in four games for the team during the 2023 NBA2K Sumner League.

The New Jersey native played for the Little Rock Trojans from 2018-21 before transferring to Kansas State from 2021-23.

Mitchell (6-6, 195lbs.) began his G league career with the Vipers in 2020. During his four seasons with the team, he totaled 145 games (Regular Season and Showcase), 1,070 points, 828 rebounds, 289 assists, 213 steals and 162 blocks. This past season he also received NBA G League 1st team All-Defensive honors.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.