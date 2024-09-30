Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Au'Diese Toney in Four-Team Trade

September 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Au'Diese Toney from the Birmingham Squadron and a first round pick (via Rio Grande Valley) in the 2025 NBA G League Draft in a four-team trade. In exchange, Long Island traded the returning player rights to guard Kennedy Chandler to Raptors 905. To complete the deal, the Birmingham Squadron traded the returning player rights to guard Devin Cannady as well as trading its own first round pick (via Osceola) in the 2024 NBA G League Draft to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Trhae Mitchell. Raptors 905 traded the returning player rights to guard Markquis Nowell to Rio Grande Valley.

Toney (6'6", 205) appeared in 28 regular season games (23 starts) for the Grand Rapids Gold during the 2023-24 NBA G League season and recorded averages of 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. He also appeared in 12 NBA G League Showcase Cup games for the Gold last season and averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. Additionally, he spent one season (2022-23) with the Osceola Magic, appearing in 28 regular season games (15 starts), posting averages of 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.1 minutes per game while also appearing in 18 Showcase Cup games for the Magic that season, averaging 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Birmingham, Ala., native spent three collegiate seasons (2018-21) at Pittsburgh, where he appeared in 79 games (69 starts) and averaged 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 29.1 minutes per game before transferring to Arkansas for his senior season (2021-22), where he recorded averages of 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.

Chandler appeared in 33 regular season games (22 starts) for Long Island last season and posted averages of 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.2 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by the LI Nets as an affiliate player from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2023-24 season.

