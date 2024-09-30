Squadron Team Chaplain to Attempt to Break World Record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Matt Bostic, team chaplain for the Birmingham Squadron, is set to attempt a new world record for free throws made in 24 hours in support of Life House Alabama, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to fight recidivism, the re-incarceration of individuals in the criminal justice system.

Bostic will attempt to make 22,000 free throws in 24 hours, in symbolism of the 22,000 people who were re-incarcerated in the past year. Donation proceeds from the campaign go toward providing housing facilities for individuals at Life House Alabama. More information on this campaign can be found.

The attempt to set a world record will take place from 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Saint James Gymnasium in Montgomery, Ala., located at 9045 Vaughn Road.

Bostic joined the Squadron prior to the 2023-24 season and is the current world record holder for free throws made in 24 hours (20,500). He also set the world record for three-pointers made in 24 hours (6,272) in 2005.

For more information on this event, or to learn more about Life House Alabama, contact Matt Bostic at matt.bostic@thelifehouse.fm.

