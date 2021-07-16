Vicuña Homers, Drives in Four in Fisher Cats 5-2 Win

Hartford, CT - Kevin Vicuña went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) rallied for a 5-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Friday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Vicuña singled in the fourth inning to drive in a run to make it 1-1. In the top of the eighth, after a single by Jordan Groshans and a Vinny Capra walk, Vicuña hit his first homer of the season, a three-run shot to put New Hampshire in front 4-2. Demi Orimoloye then followed with his first home run of the year for a 5-2 lead.

Five pitchers for New Hampshire (27-33) combined to hold the Yard Goats to six hits. Reilly Hovis (5 IP, 0 ER), Will McAffer, Graham Spraker, Jon Harris, and Kyle Johnston all worked in the game. Spraker (W, 2-0) earned the win, and Johnston picked up his first save.

Hartford (19-44) pushed a run across in the bottom of the third inning for a 1-0 lead. Jameson Hannah reached on a fielder's choice, Sean Bouchard doubled him to third, and Taylor Snyder reached on a slow grounder to make it 1-0.

The Fisher Cats came right back with a run in the top of the fourth. Walks to Jordan Groshans and LJ Talley started the inning. After a fielder's choice for Vinny Capra, Vicuña singled to tie the game at 1-1.

The Yard Goats put together three singles in the bottom of the sixth inning to break the tie with Willie Abreu delivering the single that scored Coco Montes.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Johnny Barbato (1-2, 5.00) takes the mound against Hartford RHP Ryan Feltner (1-1, 3.52). Coverage of the game can be heard on the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The next home game will be on Tuesday, July 20, when Reading (Phillies) comes to Delta Dental Stadium for the first time in 2021. For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.

