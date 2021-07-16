July 16, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THE STREAK STAYS ALIVE - The Sea Dogs secured their tenth-straight win last night in a 3-2 thriller against the Reading Fightin Phils. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 12 games and was 4/25/97-5/7/97. Trailing 2-0 in the eighth inning, Hudson Potts drilled a three-run homer and put the Sea Dogs ahead, 3-2. Dominic LoBrutto secured the win with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and struck out the final batter to end it. Ryan Fitzgerald and Pedro Castellanos have each played in all ten games. Fitzgerald is batting .382 (13-for-34) with seven doubles, three homers and nine RBI. Castellanos is batting .342 (13-for- 38) with three doubles, one home runs and eight RBI.

OFF TO TOKYO - Triston Casas is the final Olympian to leave the Sea Dogs for Tokyo. He was placed on the Temporary Inactive List earlier today and will compete for Team USA. During Portland's ten-game winning streak he is batting .276 (8-for- 29) with one double, two homers and seven RBI.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs have made up a lot of ground in the Double-A Northeast League. Portland remains in second place, 2.0 games behind the Somerset Patriots. In the league standings, the Akron RubberDucks are 0.5 games behind the Sea Dogs and could be a threat when it comes to qualifying for a playoff spot.

TWO NEW FACES - Prior to tonight's game, the Portland Sea Dogs added infielders Ricardo Cubillan and Tyreque Reed from High-A Greenville Drive. Cubillan hit .313 in four games with Greenville (6-for-16 with double, three RBI, 2 BB and 4 SO). Reed was selected by the Red Sox in the Triple A phase of the Rule Five Draft in 2020. This year with Greenville he batted .296 with eight doubles, one triple and 14 homers and 50 RBI.

ALCES DE MAINE - The Sea Dogs will don their first alternate identity of the season tonight as the 'Alces de Maine' which translates directly to Maine's majestic state animal - the moose. The logo incorporates baseball gloves into the antlers and shows that Portland stands ready to catch and embrace the array of cultures that support its community. The Reading Fightin Phils will play as the 'Luchadores.'

ON THE MOUND - Frank German will be on the mound tonight facing the Reading Fightin Phils for the first time in his career. He last started 7/10 vs Hartford and tossed 4.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

