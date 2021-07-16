Portland Wins Eleventh Straight Game with 4-1 Victory over Reading

READING, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs secured their eleventh-straight victory on Friday night with a 4-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils. The longest winning streak in franchise history was April 25 - May 7, 1997.

Frank German was awarded the win pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out five. Josh Hendrickson was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings while allowing four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five. Alex Scherff earned his first Double-A save pitching 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts. Scherff has not allowed an earned run since joining the Sea Dogs July 7 and has tossed 3.1 shutout innings allowing three hits with four strikeouts.

With two-outs in the top of the first inning, Devlin Granberg blasted his third homer of the season to right field and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0.

The Fightin Phils led off with a single by Madison Stokes in the bottom of the second inning then moved to third on a single by Josh Stephen. Rodolfo Duran grounded into a double play, but Stokes was able to score and the game was tied, 1-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Granberg lined a leadoff single to centerfield then moved to second on a walk by Tyreque Reed. Granberg then came home to score on a wild pitch by Josh Hendrickson and the Sea Dogs led, 2-1. Ronaldo Hernandez then smashed his ninth homer of the year to left field and Portland continued to lead, 3-1.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the fifth inning. Grant Williams led off with a bunt single then moved to second base after Jeisson Rossario was hit-by-a-pitch. Pedro Castellanos then hit an RBI single to left field and Portland led, 4-1.

Portland and Reading will meet again tomorrow, Saturday July 17 at 6:45pm. The Sea Dogs will send RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 3.06 ERA) to the mound while the Fightin Phils will have RHP Jack Perkins (2-0, 3.09 ERA).

