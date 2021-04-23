Victory Field Classic Tickets Now Available

April 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Four Indiana high school baseball teams take center stage at the corner of West & Maryland on Friday, May 7 for the Victory Field Classic presented by BSN Sports and Franciscan Health. This year, Brownsburg, Center Grove, Lebanon and Mooresville will take the field. Victory Field Classic tickets are now on sale.

"We are excited to renew a longstanding tradition at our ballpark by hosting four of Central Indiana's finest high school baseball programs," said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "The Victory Field Classic gives many student-athletes a memorable experience of playing in a professional setting, and we anticipate two competitive, fun ballgames."

Gates will open at 4:30 PM for the first matchup between Brownsburg (away) and Center Grove (home), with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 PM. The nightcap will feature Mooresville (away) against Lebanon (home) at approximately 8:00 PM.

Each game is its own session, and $5 tickets to each session will be sold in pods with a two-seat minimum purchase. Separate ticket purchases are required to attend both games. Fans must exit the ballpark following the conclusion of the first game to allow for sanitizing, and fans with tickets to the second game will then be allowed to enter. To purchase tickets, contact the participating high school athletic departments or the Victory Field Box Office at [emailÂ protected] or (317) 269-3545.

Per the current Marion County Public Health Department order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location. All concession stands will be cashless.

Limited parking will also be available at Victory Field for $5 per vehicle (cash only).

The Indians previously announced their television broadcast schedule, Prospects Nights and Daily Deals for the 2021 season and will release additional promotions in the coming weeks. Single-game tickets for Victory Field's 25th anniversary season presented by Meijer go on sale at 10 AM on Wednesday, April 28.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 23, 2021

Victory Field Classic Tickets Now Available - Indianapolis Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.