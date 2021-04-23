Tigers Walk off on Stewart, Policelli Doubles

April 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







(Toledo, OH) The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to pick up a 7-6 win over Pittsburgh in an alternate site game at Fifth Third Field.

For a second straight game the Pirates struck first putting a run on the board in the top of the second. The Tigers roared right back with a pair in the bottom of the second inning. Eric Hasse started the frame with a loud single to left field and was followed by a double from Danny Woodrow. After a passed ball allowed Hasse to score from third, Ryan Kreidler hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring pinch runner Jacob Robson and 2-1 Detroit lead.

The inning kept right on going as Brady Policelli blasted a two run shot over the left field wall and a 4-1 Tigers lead after two innings. Pittsburgh pulled to within a run thanks to a two run homer off of the bat of Hunter Owen in the fourth. The Pirates tacked on two more after the home run to take a 5-4 lead after four innings.

Aderlin Rodriguez came on as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and rocketed a shot off of the scoreboard in left to tie the game at five. An RBI triple from Travis Swaggerty pushed the Pirates back in front 6-5 in the top of the ninth. The Tigers came right back in the bottom of the ninth as a run scoring double from Christin Stewart tied the contest. Brady Policelli followed with double into the right center gap scoring Stewart for the game-winner.

Tigers Notes: Drew Hutchison picked up the start for the Tigers, pitching 2.2 innings with one run allowed on one hit, three strikeouts and two walks. Joe Jimenez pitched the seventh inning, striking out a pair with a groundout. Wladimir Pinto followed up that performance with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth inning. Brady Policelli finished the day with a home run and two RBIs.

Next Up: Detroit will play the Cleveland Indians for three games next Monday through Wednesday. Monday at Fifth Third Field and Tuesday and Wednesday in Columbus.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.