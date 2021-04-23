Alt Site Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Reds Alternate Site team swings through Louisville this weekend for the final homestand of the 2021 scrimmage schedule. The squad will host a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates' Alt Site team, which is highlighted by the 10th overall pick from the 2018 MLB draft, outfielder Travis Swaggerty, former AL All-Star and veteran hurler, Steven Wright, and the fourth-best prospect in Pittsburgh's system, shortstop Oneil Cruz.

OF Travis Swaggerty | Age: 23 | Bats/Throws: L/L | Draft: 2018, 1st (10), PIT

Swaggerty, 23, displayed a rare combination of both power and speed during his standout collegiate career at the University of South Alabama, finishing his three-year tenure with 28 homers and 48 stolen bases. The up-and-coming centerfielder then debuted to the tune of 17 extra-base hits and nine steals in 52 games during the 2018 campaign between Short-Season and Single-A, and after a somewhat sluggish start to the 2019 season, returned to form down the stretch run with a .328 batting average over the final two months with Hi-A Bradenton. Swaggerty is entering his third season in the Bucs' system and recently earned his first career invitation to big league spring training.

RHP Steven Wright | Age: 36 | Bats/Throws: R/R | Draft: 2006, 2nd (56), CLE

Wright, 36, provides a veteran presence in Pittsburgh's rotation with nearly 350 innings of work at the Major League level. The right-hander is one of the few remaining knuckleballers in all of professional baseball and has battled injuries over the last few seasons in his pursuit of rejoining a big league rotation. However, during his last full season of action, Wright earned an AL All-Star selection as a centerpiece of the Boston Red Sox's pitching staff, going 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA and .235 opposing batting average over his 24 starts in 2016.

INF Oneil Cruz | Age: 22 | Bats/Throws: L/R | Signed: By LAD as international free agent in 2015

Cruz, 22, is considered by many scouting services as one of the most fascinating prospects in all of baseball, largely due to the enormous offensive potential from his 6'7 frame and ability to barrel up the ball. After signing as an international free agent at just 16 years of age, Cruz has slugged at a .475 and .488 clip over the last two seasons (2018-19). The shortstop most recently spent the 2020 campaign as a benefactor of daily instruction at the Pirates' alternate site, and with a full year of controlled development under his belt, is returning to a regularly-scheduled season boasting a 60 power rating at the plate (20-80 scale) and truly impressive 70 infield arm rating from his position at shortstop, according to MLB.com.

