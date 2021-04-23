Meet the Triple-A East Southeast Division

The 2021 season begins in just 11 days! This year, the Omaha Storm Chasers are part of a new Triple-A league, Triple-A East.

Triple-A East is one of the new leagues in Minor League Baseball formed as a result of the contraction of Minor League Baseball following the renegotiation of the Professional Baseball Agreement after its expiration in September of 2020. Triple-A East includes teams that previously played in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, the Triple-A International League, the Double-A Southern League, and the independent American Association. Triple-A East includes 20 teams and is divided into three divisions: Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast. There will be limited inter-divisional play in 2021 to mitigate travel. The Omaha Storm Chasers will only face teams in the Midwest Division during the 2021 season.

While the Storm Chasers won't face any of the seven teams in the Southeast Division this season, here's a primer to get to know some of Omaha's future foes.

CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

The Charlotte Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and have been since 1999. The team played in South Carolina, just across the state line in Fort Mill, S.C., at Knights Stadium from 1990-2013 before moving to Truist Field in 2014.

While the Storm Chasers and Knights have never faced, Omaha visited then-BB&T Ballpark in 2014 for the 2014 Triple-A National Championship, defeating Durham 2-1.

DURHAM BULLS

The Durham Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and have been since 1998. The team plays at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, which opened in 1995 and features the famous "Hit Bull, Win Steak" sign above the left field fence modeled after the sign seen in Bull Durham. _Bull Durham_, however, is not the only major motion picture to feature the franchise. In 2002, the Bulls appeared in _The Rookie_, a film based on the story of Jim Morris, who made his Major League debut at age 35 and briefly played for the Bulls in 1999.

Omaha and Durham have only faced once in their franchise histories, with the Storm Chasers defeating Durham in the 2014 Triple-A National Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C.

GWINNETT STRIPERS

The Gwinnett Stripers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and have been since their inception in 2009. The club was initially named the Gwinnett Braves before adopting the Stripers moniker in 2018 to become the only Braves affiliate not named after the parent club.

Omaha and Gwinnett have never faced, nor has Omaha visited Coolray Field since opened in 2009. However, Omaha does have a history with Gwinnett's predecessor, the Richmond Braves. The Richmond Braves were the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves prior to their relocation to Gwinnett following the 2008 season. During the Triple-A Alliance years (1988-1991), Omaha and Richmond squared off 21 times, with Omaha holding the all-time edge at 11-10.

In 1992, the Richmond Braves hosted the Triple-A All-Star Game at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. Former Omaha Royals pitcher Dennis Moeller started that game for the American League and earned the win with teammate Jeff Conine starting at first base. Former Omaha outfielder Clint Hurdle called the game on the Prime Network with Bob Boone.

JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins until this season, when realignment and contraction in Minor League Baseball elevated Jacksonville to Triple-A East to become the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate. Initially, the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate was to be the Wichita Wind Surge, which had relocated from New Orleans prior to the 2020 season. The Wind Surge are now the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The Jacksonville franchise was previously a Triple-A affiliate from 1962-1968, competing in the International League and winning the International League Championship in 1968 as a New York Mets affiliate. In 1969, the franchise moved to Norfolk, Va., to become the Tidewater Tides (now the Norfolk Tides). Baseball returned to Jacksonville in 1970 with the Jacksonville Suns as members of the Double-A Southern League.

Omaha and Jacksonville have never faced, but there are several noteworthy players to have played for both Jacksonville and Omaha on their way to the Major Leagues, as Jacksonville was the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals from 1972-1983. Alums of both Omaha and Jacksonville include Frank White, Willie Wilson, Dan Quisenberry, former Omaha player and manager Ron Johnson, and others.

MEMPHIS REDBIRDS

The Memphis Redbirds are a familiar face, having played in the Pacific Coast League with Omaha from 1998-2019. The Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, play their home games at AutoZone Park. Omaha is 89-119 all-time against Memphis. While the Redbirds hold the regular-season edge over the Storm Chasers, Omaha defeated Memphis, 3-1, in the best-of-five 2014 Pacific Coast League American Conference Championship Series.

AutoZone Park hosted the most recent Minor League Baseball game, the 2019 Triple-A National Championship between the Sacramento River Cats and the Columbus Clippers.

NASHVILLE SOUNDS

The Nashville Sounds are not only fellow transplants from the American Northern Division of the Pacific Coast League, but also the American Association. Omaha and Nashville have played in the same league since the Sounds joined the Triple-A American Association in 1985. As a result, Omaha and Nashville have played over 500 games against one another, with Omaha claiming a slight edge all-time with a 258-254 (.504) record. The two teams also squared off in the 1990 American Association Championship Series, with Omaha winning 3-2 in a best-of-five series that included a 20-inning, 8-7 win in Game 3 at Herschel Greer Stadium. 2021 marks the first season since Nashville joined the American Association in 1985 that Omaha and Nashville won't play against each other.

The Sounds, which now play at First Horizon Park, have been affiliated with nine different Major League organizations since their inception in 1978. After serving as an Oakland Athletics affiliate from 2015-2018 and a Texas Rangers affiliate in 2019, the Sounds are now the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The two organizations were previously affiliated from 2005-2014.

Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg spent two of his playing seasons with Nashville, playing 106 games for the Sounds between 1981 and 1982 as a member of the New York Yankees organization.

In 2011, the Omaha Storm Chasers welcomed the Nashville Sounds to Werner Park for the first game in the ballpark's history, with Omaha winning 2-1 behind Danny Duffy's seven strikeouts and an Mike Moustakas RBI double.

NORFOLK TIDES

The Norfolk Tides are the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and have been since 2007 and play their home games at Harbor Park in Norfolk, Va.

From 1969-2006, the Tides were the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, who had moved their Triple-A affiliate to Norfolk from Jacksonville, Fla., ahead of the 1969 season. Omaha has played 20 games against the Tidewater Tides (Nofolk Tides since 1993), during the Triple-A Alliance years between 1988-1991. The Omaha and Norfolk franchises have an even record against each other at 10-10.

Norfolk's Daniel Alvarez won the 2015 Triple-A Home Run Derby at Werner Park ahead of the 2015 Triple-A All-Star Game, which was called on the radio by Omaha broadcaster Mark Nasser and Norfolk broadcaster Pete Michaud.

Triple-A East League Stories from April 23, 2021

