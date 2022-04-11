Victor Berglund's Third Period Goal Leads Providence Past Lehigh Valley, 2-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Victor Berglund's third period power play goal proved to be the difference as the Providence Bruins skated to a 2-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Goaltender Troy Groesnick came up big making 31 saves in the winning effort.

STATS

- Oskar Steen recorded a multi point game assisting on both Providence goals.

-The Providence Bruins penalty kill came up huge keeping the Phantoms power play off the board and going 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins kill sits at fourth in the league at 84%.

- Troy Grosenick made 31 saves and remains first in both save percentage (.931) and goals against average (2.02) in the American Hockey League.

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will travel to Allentown, PA, to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, April 16th. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

CHARLOTTE 67 83 (.619)

SPRINGFIELD 67 82 (.612)

PROVIDENCE 63 76 (.603)

HERSHEY 69 75 (.543)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 67 70 (.522)

HARTFORD 66 68 (.515)

BRIDGEPORT 68 69 (.507)

LEHIGH VALLEY 67 63 (.470)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

LEHIGH VALLEY 0 1 0 1

PROVIDENCE 0 1 1 2

