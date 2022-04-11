Bears Sign NCAA's Top Goal Scorer Ethen Frank to AHL Contract

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Ethen Frank to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, Frank has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Bears and is set to join the team for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Frank, 24, was the NCAA's top goal scorer this season, collecting 26 tallies in 38 games for Western Michigan University. He finished the season with a career-best 39 points in his fifth year with the Broncos. The 5'11", 185-pound forward served as an alternate captain and was named to the AHCA/CCM Hockey West All-American Second Team. He also earned Second Team All-NCHC honors and helped the Broncos to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The native of Papillon, Nebraska finished the season with 10 power play goals, tied for fourth in the NCAA, and six game-winning markers, tied for second in the NCAA. He scored four goals versus St. Cloud State on Nov. 19, 2021. In his NCAA career, Frank posted 118 points (70 goals, 48 assists) in 158 games over five seasons at Western Michigan.

Frank will wear #12 for the Bears.

The Bears visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

