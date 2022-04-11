IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Host Tucson this Weekend After Successful Road Trip

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 3-1-0-0

Friday, Apr. 1 at Tucson Roadrunners

IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin struck just 23 seconds into overtime to lead the IceHogs (29-24-4-1) to a comeback 4-3 win against the Tucson Roadrunners (20-31-5-1) Friday Night at Tucson Arena. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Apr. 2 at Tucson Roadrunners

Nine different players tallied a point for the Rockford IceHogs (30-24-4-1) in their 6-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (20-31-5-1) Saturday night at Tucson Arena. Recap & Highlights

Monday, Apr. 4 at Henderson Silver Knights

The Rockford IceHogs (30-25-4-1) fell 4-1 Monday night at Dollar Loan Center as Henderson defenseman Daniil Miromanov netted a hat trick in route to the Silver Knights (27-27-3-1) first ever win at Dollar Loan Center. Recap & Highlights

Tuesday, Apr. 5 at Henderson Silver Knights

Rockford forward Josiah Slavin's lone goal of the night paired with a perfect performance from IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom led the IceHogs (31-25-4-1) to a 1-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (27-28-3-1) Tuesday night at The Dollar Loan Center. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 31-25-4-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 15-13-2-0

Away: 16-12-2-1

Last 10 Games: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (21)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (28)

Points: Lukas Reichel (49)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (104)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly, Mike Hardman (6)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (13)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (18)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel (5)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (16)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.78)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.918)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for fifth among AHL rookies with 49 points (21G, 28A) and tied for fourth with 18 power-play points (5G, 13A).

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied 16th among AHL bluliners with 32 points (10G, 22A) and tied for second with five power-play goals.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is tied for second with four shootout wins.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with four shootout goals.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Host Roadrunners on Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night and Pucks and Paws Night This Weekend at the BMO

The Rockford IceHogs are back home at BMO Harris Bank Center this weekend and host the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 6 p.m. on Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King and on Sunday, Apr. 10 at 4 p.m. on Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental.

Celebrate Stateline hockey history and our community frontline heroes on Saturday as the IceHogs become the historic Wagon Wheel Cardinals for an evening. Bid on your favorite players' jersey after the contest with proceeds supporting the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Buy Tickets & Wagon Wheel Cardinals Information

Bring your furry family members to the game on Sunday for Pucks and Paws Night! Pets are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Special seating is reserved for fans and their pets. The first 1,500 fans will receive an IceHogs dog collar presented by Riverside Dental Center. Buy Tickets & Pucks and Paws Night Information

Hogs Return Home after Successful Western Road Trip

The IceHogs are back at the BMO after going 3-1-0 over a busy four-game in five-day stretch out West at Tucson and Henderson. The IceHogs earned back-to-back wins at Tucson last Friday and Saturday (4-3 in overtime and 6-3) and split their Monday/Tuesday showdown in Henderson, Nevada (4-1 loss and 1-0 win). Forward Josiah Slavin had an incredible road trip, scoring three goals and three assists over the four games and enters Saturday's game on a four-game point streak.

Slavin Finding Groove in Playoff Push

In addition to his four-game point streak, Slavin has been a key member of the team's success in their postseason push. In his last eight contests, he has six goals and four assists for 10 points.

Reichel On Verge of Setting IceHogs Rookie Records

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel, who is currently with the Blackhawks, trails forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by two points to tie the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark and forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by three goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

Mitchell Closing in on Rookie Defensive Marks

IceHogs rookie blueliner Ian Mitchell's 32 points are tied for fourth among all-time IceHogs rookie defensemen alongside Shawn Lalonde (2010-11 season). He trails Lucas Carlsson (33 points, 2017-18), Brian Connolly (35, 2009-10) and Adam Clendening (46, 2012-13). Mitchell's 10 goals this season is the most scored by an IceHogs rookie defenseman all-time, passing the previous mark of nine set by Carlsson and Clendening.

Soderblom Making his Mark in First Season

IceHogs rookie goalie Arvid Soderblom has already claimed the team's all-time rookie mark for shootout wins (4) and sets his sights on the wins record, trailing Collin Delia (2017-18 season) and Alec Richards (2010-11) by a single victory. Earning his second shutout of the season on Tuesday at Henderson, Soderblom is now tied with Richards for the most shutouts by an IceHogs rookie goalie. With a save percentage of .918, he is currently ahead of Antti Raanta's record of .914 set back in 2013-14 with 11 games remaining.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $1,350!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King

Saturday, Apr. 9

6:00 p.m. CT

Buy Tickets

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Third of Four meetings; 2-0-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental

Sunday, Apr. 10

4:00 p.m. CT

Buy Tickets

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of Four meetings

