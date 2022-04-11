Iowa Wild Goaltender Zane Mcintyre Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 10, 2022.

McIntyre allowed just five goals on 124 shots over four starts last week, helping the Wild to four critical victories in their hunt for a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Following a split in San Diego last weekend, Iowa continued its six-game road trip in Tucson and McIntyre made 26 saves in a 6-1 victory on Tuesday night. He followed that with a 25-save effort as the Wild earned a 5-1 win on Wednesday. Moving on to Texas, McIntyre made 30 saves and stopped five of six shootout attempts to preserve a 4-3 win over the Stars on Saturday, and finished the trip with a 38-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 Iowa victory.

Making four starts in six days, McIntyre went 4-0-0 with a 1.23 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage as the Wild finished the week in fifth place in the Central Division, percentage points ahead of Texas in the race for the final playoff position.

In 32 appearances on the season, McIntyre has a record of 18-11-2 and ranks among the league's top 10 in both GAA (2.40, ninth) and save percentage (.919, eighth). The seventh-year pro from Thief River Falls, Minn., began the season with Tucson before signing with the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 4, 2022. In 234 career AHL appearances, McIntyre has a record of 130-67-27 with a 2.49 GAA, a .911 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2016-17 and played in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic.

Originally selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, McIntyre has appeared in eight career NHL games, all with the Bruins in 2016-17.

McIntyre and the Wild host the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at 7 p.m. CT.

