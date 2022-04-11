IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs' Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth Continues to Shrink Heading into Final Nine Games

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-0-0-0

Saturday, Apr. 9 vs. Tucson Roadrunners

The Wagon Wheel Cardinals came out on top 4-2 in a back-and-forth game with the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tensions flared as the two teams combined for a total of 66 penalty minutes, and an especially scrappy first period.

Sunday, Apr. 10 vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom held off the Tucson Roadrunners third period rally to secure his 18th win of the season as the IceHogs went on to win 5-3 Sunday afternoon at BMO Harris Bank Center and sweep the season series against Tucson.

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 33-25-4-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 17-13-2-0

Away: 16-12-2-1

Last 10 Games: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 3-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (21)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (28)

Points: Lukas Reichel (49)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (116)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly, Mike Hardman (6)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (13)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (18)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel (6)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (18)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.76)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.917)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is seventh among AHL rookies with 49 points (21G, 28A).

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied 19th among AHL blueliners with 32 points (10G, 22A) and tied for second with five power-play goals.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is tied for second with four shootout wins and tied for 20th in the AHL with a 2.76 goals-against average.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for third overall in the AHL with four shootout goals.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Open Three-Game Road Trip with Stop in Great White North

The Rockford IceHogs open a three-game road trip this weekend as they battle the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Apr. 15 and Saturday, Apr. 16 at 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. The road trip wraps up on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Chicago at 7 p.m.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!

Hogs Getting Hot at Perfect Time

Since March 15, the IceHogs have picked up points in 11 of their last 13 games (10-2-1-0) including 10 wins and have whittled their magic number down to 10 points to clinch a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. Before the club battles the Moose on Friday and Saturday, their magic number could be reduced even further if the first-place Chicago Wolves beat the sixth-place Texas Stars on Wednesday.

IceHogs Sweep Season Series vs. Tucson

With the win last night over the Tucson Roadrunners, the IceHogs swept the season series with a 4-0-0-0 record, their first series sweep (of three games or more) since the 2014-15 season when they went 4-0-0-0 vs. Texas. The IceHogs also went 4-0-0-0 against the Cleveland Monsters during the 2012-13 season.

Race to the Finish

Hosting the Roadrunners on Saturday and Sunday closed a run of six-consecutive games against Pacific Division foes and now the IceHogs turn their attention back to the Central Division for the remaining nine games of the season. The IceHogs will play those nine games over a 16-day run staring on Friday in Winnipeg and will see key matchups against the Moose, Wolves, Griffins, Wild and Admirals.

Soderblom Sets IceHogs Rookie Mark

With his 18th win of the season last night vs. Tucson, goaltender Arvid Soderblom became the winningest IceHogs rookie goalie in team history, passing goaltender Collin Delia's (2017-18 season) and Alec Richard's (2010-11) mark of 17. Earning his second shutout of the season last Tuesday at Henderson, Soderblom is now tied with Richards for the most shutouts by an IceHogs rookie goalie. With a save percentage of .917, he is currently ahead of Antti Raanta's record of .914 set back in 2013-14 with nine games remaining.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $1,450!

This Week

IceHogs at Manitoba Moose

Friday, Apr. 15

2:00 p.m. CT

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Sixth of Eight meetings; 3-2-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Manitoba Moose

Saturday, Apr. 16

2:00 p.m. CT

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Seventh of Eight meetings; Final meeting in Winnipeg; Hogs host Moose on Apr. 23

