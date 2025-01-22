Vibe Host Thrill for Third Home Match this Season

January 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (2-2) host the Vegas Thrill on Thursday, January 23rd to compete against the Vegas Thrill (3-1) for the second time this season. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

Vibe vs. Thrill

The Vibe host their third home match of the season, matching up against the Vegas Thrill for the second time in 2025. Atlanta is Vegas' only loss this season.

In their last match-up on January 12th, Atlanta took the win in a commanding three-set victory. Atlanta hit .262 in the sweep, led by Middle Blocker Khori Louis, who finished with nine kills on 11 attempts. Opposite Hitter Merritt Beason tagged 14 kills in a three-set match, hitting a .286. Atlanta is Vegas' only loss this season.

Since their last match-up, Vegas has collected two five-set wins against the Omaha Supernovas and the Orlando Valkyries giving them a 3-1 record on the season. On the season, the Thrill are hitting at .242 efficiency while the Vibe are hitting .205. On defense, Atlanta averages 17.19 digs per set while Vegas averages 15.28.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on January 30th, competing against San Diego Mojo for the first time this season. First serve is set for 10:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.