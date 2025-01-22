Vibe Host Thrill for Third Home Match this Season
January 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (2-2) host the Vegas Thrill on Thursday, January 23rd to compete against the Vegas Thrill (3-1) for the second time this season. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.
Vibe vs. Thrill
The Vibe host their third home match of the season, matching up against the Vegas Thrill for the second time in 2025. Atlanta is Vegas' only loss this season.
In their last match-up on January 12th, Atlanta took the win in a commanding three-set victory. Atlanta hit .262 in the sweep, led by Middle Blocker Khori Louis, who finished with nine kills on 11 attempts. Opposite Hitter Merritt Beason tagged 14 kills in a three-set match, hitting a .286. Atlanta is Vegas' only loss this season.
Since their last match-up, Vegas has collected two five-set wins against the Omaha Supernovas and the Orlando Valkyries giving them a 3-1 record on the season. On the season, the Thrill are hitting at .242 efficiency while the Vibe are hitting .205. On defense, Atlanta averages 17.19 digs per set while Vegas averages 15.28.
Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on January 30th, competing against San Diego Mojo for the first time this season. First serve is set for 10:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...
Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 22, 2025
- Vibe Host Thrill for Third Home Match this Season - Atlanta Vibe
- Supernovas Eye Redemption in Matchup against Fury in Columbus - Omaha Supernovas
- Rise First Thirsty Thursday on January 30 Versus Orlando - Grand Rapids Rise
- Game Preview: Indy Ignite at San Diego Mojo: January 24, 2025 - San Diego Mojo
- Supernovas to be Featured on Roku for Three Matches in 2025 Season, Including April 19 Home Match - Omaha Supernovas
- Pro Volleyball Federation Announces 20-Match Schedule on Roku for this Season - PVF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.