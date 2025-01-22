Pro Volleyball Federation Announces 20-Match Schedule on Roku for this Season

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), fresh off the announcement of its partnership with Roku, the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., has announced a 20-match schedule for the 2025 season.

The Roku action opens with the San Diego Mojo visiting the Grand Rapids Rise on March 5 followed by the Vegas Thrill facing the Atlanta Vibe on March 7. In all, Roku will air six matches in March, 10 in April and four in May with all eight PVF squads making at least one appearance on the platform.

Combined with PVF's previously announced CBS Sports and FOX Sports deals, the Roku package increases the league's national television coverage by 350 percent compared to its inaugural season. Nearly 40 percent of Pro Volleyball Federation matches will be on a national platform during the 2025 campaign.

The Roku Channel is available to stream for free - no subscription or sign-up required. Audiences can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it's also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.

Pro Volleyball Federation continues its second season this weekend, with five matches on the schedule beginning on Thursday. The league continues its full round-robin schedule in 2025 and prepares for future seasons with seven committed franchises that are expected to be joined by more in the near future. For updates on PVF's schedule, partnerships, and exclusive and original content, visit ProVolleyball.com.

