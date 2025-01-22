Rise First Thirsty Thursday on January 30 Versus Orlando

Grand Rapids Rise mascot Ember

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 vs. Orlando Valkyries

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Thirsty Thursday ($2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs): Enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs in the north tunnel below section 101 for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Thursday Night Volleyball on WXSP presented by University of Michigan Health-West: This match will be televised locally by WXSP-TV, a sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, and can be found on all major cable systems in the region and through low-power channels in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50), and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14). This is the first of three Rise home matches on WXSP-TV this season, with additional Thursday telecasts on Feb. 20 against the Columbus Fury and Mar. 20 against the Vegas Thrill.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2025 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

*Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets *In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) *By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/season-ticket-membership or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.

