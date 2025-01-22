Game Preview: Indy Ignite at San Diego Mojo: January 24, 2025

January 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Indy Ignite (3-0) at San Diego Mojo (2-2)

San Diego returns home after a standout victory over the defending PVF champion Omaha Supernovas on Sunday, while league-newcomer Indy Ignite arrives to town unbeaten in their first three games. First serve from inside Viejas Arena on Friday, January 24 will be at 7:05 p.m.

The Mojo and Ignite will meet for the first time in series history when they square off at Viejas Arena on Friday night. It will mark the first of four regular-season matchups between the organizations. San Diego will travel to Indianapolis on February 13 and April 27 before the Ignite return to Southern California for the regular season finally on May 3.

MATCH NOTES

Tune-In

Fans can watch the match on VBTV.

Tanner Collins (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

Last time out, the Mojo took down the defending Pro Volleyball Federation champion Omaha Supernovas in four sets (20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22) at CHI Health Center in front of 12,723 fans, the second-largest match attendance in United States Pro Volleyball history.

Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke had another stellar outing for the Mojo, earning her third-straight double-double with a team-high 18 points and 12 digs, while hitting .356. Setter DaYeong Lee earned her third double-double with season highs of 46 assists and 14 digs. Middle blocker Ronika Stone had her top performance of the season, tallying a season-high 13 points courtesy of seasons bests of nine kills and four blocks, while also chipping in seven digs. Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore added eight kills and middle blockers Leyla Blackwell and Lauren Page had six kills each.

Dahlke has been one of the top players in the league this season, currently ranking third in digs (4.15/set), fifth in kills (4.00/set) and seventh in points (4.08/set). Setter DaYeong Lee ranks third in the PVF averaging 10.53 assists per set, while her 158 total assists also ranks third.

Opposite Regan Pittman has been a force at the service line, tallying four service aces on the year, tied for fourth-most in the league. Stone's huge performance on Sunday improved her season total to nine blocks on the year, tied for the fifth in the PVF.

Indy Ignite Outlook

In their first road match and first five-set encounter in franchise history, Indy Ignite recorded five-set defeat of the Columbus Fury, 25-18, 32-30, 19-25, 22-25, 15-11. The hard-fought victory kept the Ignite unbeaten on season at 3-0.

Leketor Member-Meneh had a season-best 29 kills and added 18 digs and a service ace in the win. Nina Cajic finished the match with 19 kills, 13 digs and an ace. Middle blocker Caroline Crawford had a sensational night with eight kills and seven blocks. Setter Sydney Hilley dished out 54 assists to go with 15 digs, a block and an ace, and libero Kylie Murr totaled 25 digs and five assists.

Member-Meneh is the current PVF leader in points per set (6.33) and kills per set (5.92) and ranks second in total points (76) and total kills (71). Hilley leads the league in assists per set with a 11.83 average, totaling 142 in 12 sets played. Kylie Murr is fourth in the PVF in digs per set (4.08), while standing ninth in total digs (49).

