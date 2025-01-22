Supernovas to be Featured on Roku for Three Matches in 2025 Season, Including April 19 Home Match

January 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







Omaha, NEB. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first pro volleyball champions, will have three of its 2025 matches be streamed live on Roku, the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.

Omaha's home match streamed on Roku will be its April 19 contest against Atlanta at 6 p.m. CST at the CHI Health Center. The other two matches will see the Supernovas on the road when they face the Vegas Thrill on Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. CST at Lee's Family Forum, which is followed by the regular season finale when Omaha is in Atlanta to battle the Vibe at 5 p.m. CST at Gas South Arena.

The Roku Channel is available to stream for free with no subscription or sign-up required. Audiences can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it's also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.

The Supernovas are back in action this weekend for one road match as they face the Columbus Fury on Friday, January 24 with first serve set for 6 p.m. CST at Nationwide Arena. The match can be seen live on the PVF YouTube Channel.

Every match this season can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by its flagship station KCRO 660 AM as part of Walnut Media. The SRN can be heard in five states with the support of its affiliates in KXCB Bluffs Country 106.5 FM, Boomer Radio 106.7 FM, ESPN Tri Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury and KSID-AM in Sidney.

