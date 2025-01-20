Vibe Fall in a Three-Set Match against Rise

ATLANTA, Ga. -The Atlanta Vibe (2-2) dropped a three-set match to the Grand Rapids Rise (1-3) at home on Sunday evening.

With the first two set scores reaching 23-25, and the final set ending 21-25, the Rise were able to come out on top, averaging a team-hitting percentage of .245 over the Vibe's .194. The Vibe were led by middle blocker Khori Louis, earning five kills on ten attempts with zero errors.

Setter Mia Tuaniga made her debut tonight, as she put up 12 assists and one kill in the third set. With Grand Rapid's service pressure, the Vibe were held to a 44% good pass percentage, exceeded by the Rise's 53%, allowing the Rise to stay ahead and close out the match in three sets.

The Vibe stay at home for their third home match in a row to face Vegas Thrill on Thursday, January 23rd at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena. Tickets for that match and all remaining Vibe matches are available at HERE!

