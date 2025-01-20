Three Rise Matches to be Featured on 'Thursday Night Volleyball on WXSP'

January 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - WXSP-TV will once again serve as the local television partner for the Grand Rapids Rise in their second Pro Volleyball Federation season, bringing fans "Thursday Night Volleyball on WXSP," presented by University of Michigan Health-West.

The station is scheduled to televise three Thursday night home matches this season:

Jan. 30 vs. Orlando Valkyries at 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. Columbus Fury at 7 p.m.

Mar. 20 vs. Vegas Thrill at 7 p.m.

WXSP-TV, a sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, can be found on all major cable systems in the region and through low-power channels in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50), and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

"We are excited and proud to have such a wonderful relationship with WOODTV and WXSP-TV to present the Rise locally with a special Thursday Night package of matches," said Bob Kaser, Rise vice president of broadcasting.

Dan Hasty and Katie Olson return as the radio broadcast team for all home matches, airing live on 96.1 The Game, with simulcasts being used for the three WXSP-TV telecasts.

Hasty, who also serves as the voice of the West Michigan Whitecaps and University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball, returns as the play-by-play broadcaster. His broadcasting background includes work with the Detroit Tigers, hosting the "Road to Detroit" podcast, and calling volleyball matches during his time at Central Michigan.

Joining him again as an analyst is Olson, a former Grand Valley State volleyball standout and three-time All-GLIAC selection. Olson has coached for the FaR Out Volleyball Club in Grand Rapids and was a volunteer assistant coach at Michigan State under Rise head coach Cathy George.

Pro Volleyball Federation has also expanded its national reach, with matches airing on FS1, FS2, CBS Sports Network and ROKU.

"We are thrilled that women's pro volleyball, in just its second season of operation, will be seen with such frequency on a national level," Kaser said. "It speaks volumes to the impact this exciting product is having on the sports landscape."

