Ignite Stay Undefeated with Thrilling Five-Set Victory

January 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Indy Ignite coaches and players have used the term "gritty" to describe the team in the early stages of its inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season. That characteristic was never more evident than tonight.

In their first road match and first five-set encounter in franchise history, the Ignite showed their true grit by battling back to defeat the Columbus Fury, 25-18, 32-30, 19-25, 22-25, 15-11. The hard-fought victory also kept the Ignite unbeaten on the young PVF season at 3-0.

"Tonight, I really think we showed who we want to be this season," Ignite middle blocker Blake Mohler said after the thrilling triumph. "It was a really long match, a lot of outside things slowing the game down. But just being able to come back in the end and get the win after the home team had the momentum, it really shows the grit and determination that we have, and I think it's just going to continue to build this season."

After Indy cruised to a seven-point win in the opening set, the Ignite displayed unparalleled tenacity in a grueling second set. Trailing at one juncture 24-21, the Ignite staved off nine Fury set points before scoring the final three points to win 32-30. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh notched two of her game-high 29 kills in those three decisive points.

Taking the second set proved pivotal for the Ignite, who dropped the next two sets, allowing the Fury to even the match and send it to a dramatic fifth set. The Ignite built a lead of as many as five points behind outside hitter Nina Cajic's six kills, before opposite hitter Azhani Tealer sealed the deal with kills for the final two Indy points and the 15-11 set victory.

To go along with her season-best 29 kills, Member-Meneh added 18 digs and a service ace to the winning cause. Member-Meneh is the current PVF leader in kills for the season (71) and kills per set (5.92). Also averaging a PVF-leading 6.33 points per set, Member-Meneh was confident that she and her teammates could regroup after Columbus rallied to tie the match at two sets apiece, forcing the fifth set.

"The biggest thing for me personally was we were playing for something bigger than ourselves individually," Member-Meneh said. "I think we have so much love for each other, not just as teammates but as people as well. So, whenever you have that amount of love for each other, it's like, 'OK, I'm not doing this just for me, I'm doing this for the girl next to me and the girl next to her and the girl next to her.' That gives you an extra kick whenever things are down or things aren't looking up. It's like, 'Hey, we're in this together and we're going to find a way to dig our way out of this and push through.'"

Cajic finished the match with 19 kills, 13 digs and an ace. Middle blocker Caroline Crawford had a sensational night with eight kills and seven blocks. Setter Sydney Hilley dished out 54 assists to go with 15 digs, a block and an ace, and libero Kylie Murr totaled 25 digs and five assists.

The Ignite visit the San Diego Mojo on Friday, January 24. The match streams live on the PVF YouTube Channel at 10:05 p.m. ET.

