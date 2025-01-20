Orlando Valkyries Make Roster Addition

January 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla - The Orlando Valkyries announce the addition of former Creighton standout Maddy Bilinovic, who will be designated to the practice squad.

Bilinovic, a 5'7 defensive specialist, last played for the University of Creighton during the 2024 fall season. She spent four seasons at Penn State University before transferring to Creighton in 2024.

"Adding Maddy gives us added flexibility when it comes to the back row," said Valkyries head coach Amy Pauly. "As we progress into our season, Maddy will be another key young piece that will provide valuable depth to our team. I'm excited for her to join us and excited to see her compete at the highest level."

Bilinovic, coming from Independence High School, in Independence, Ohio, was ranked number 77, as well as listed as an All American and named to the Fab 50 list as a senior by PrepVolleyball in 2020.

During her collegiate career, she was named to the Big Ten All-Academic team three times at Penn State. She then transferred to Creighton, where she flourished, earning a spot on the All-BIG EAST Conference team, AVCA All-West Region honors, and becoming a Third Team All-American from VolleyballMag.com.

The Valkyries will be back in action at home on Sunday, January 26, against the Vegas Thrill at 6 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena and will be nationally televised on FS1. For more information on how to get tickets for all matches, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com, or click on OrlandoValkyries.com. Fans can also visit the Addition Financial Arena box office.

