Orlando's Offense Stifled in Road Loss to Atlanta

March 21, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







DULUTH, GA. - In their nineteenth match of the season, the Orlando Valkyries (12-7) lost to the Atlanta Vibe (11-8) in four sets, with set scores of 25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 16-25, marking it the first time Atlanta beat Orlando this season.

Orlando began the match on a scorching start, getting all five starters in the front row involved early, as the offense finished hitting at a .262 clip in a 25-21 set win. However, things did not go well for the Valkyries after that, committing nine service errors, 14 attack errors, and combining for a .135 hitting efficiency over the last three sets.

One of the biggest turning points of the match came in the third set, with Orlando up 17-12. Facing a five-point deficit, the Vibe caught fire by capitalizing on the Valkyries' mistakes. A Pia Timmer kill, an Aiko Jones block, two attacking errors by the Valkyries and then another Pia Timmer kill helped even the score at 17-17. Even though Orlando briefly regained the lead at 18-17, the Vibe had complete control of the momentum, not only winning set three 25-23, but also winning the fourth set 25-16.

This now marks the third loss in the last four matches for the Valkyries. In their seven losses this season, five of them have come from when the offense has an efficiency percentage under .200. Even with the rough stretch as of late, the Valkyries still hold the league's top offense, ranking first in efficiency (.252) and kills (1,041).

The Valkyries will have a nine-day break before being back at home against the Indy Ignite on Sunday, March 30. Sunday's match will be streamed live on the Pro Volleyball Federation YouTube channel starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.

