Vibe Take Down No. Two in the League

March 21, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (11-8) defeated the Orlando Valkyries (12-7) on Friday night at Gas South Arena.

Hitting .220 as a team on the match, the Vibe's offense was led by outside hitter Leah Edmond with 15 kills, followed closely by outside hitter Pia Timmer and opposite hitter Aiko Jones with 11 kills, her career-high. Jones posted up a .455 hitting efficiency on the evening, having only one error on 22 attempts.

Atlanta's back-row defense fought throughout the match, totaling 83 digs compared to the Valkyries' 68 digs. Libero Morgan Hentz totaled 23 digs in four sets, posting a 5.75 dig per set average on the match, and continues to lead the league in total digs and digs per set. Jones led the team in blocks, posting up 2 in the four-set match.

Setter Marlie Monserez collected 41 assists, having reached 40 assists total in nine matches on the season.

The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on Sunday, March 23rd, taking on Columbus Fury on their home court. First serve is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for the next match and all remaining Vibe matches are available HERE!

Notes

Atlanta takes down the Orlando Valkyries who held the second ranking in the league

Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with 15 kills, while opposite hitter Aiko Jones hit .455 on the evening, posting up 11 kills on 22 attempts

Libero Morgan Hentz collected 23 digs in the match, her second-highest total in a four-set match this season

