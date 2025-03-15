Omaha Wins in Four; Holds Orlando to Lowest Hitting Percentage of the Season

March 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, FLA. - Orlando (11-6) hosted the defending champion Omaha Supernovas (12-4) with an opportunity to retake first place and restart their own win streak. Omaha came into this matchup riding a momentum high, reverse sweeping the Indy Ignite on the road on Thursday with timely blocks and big help off the bench. That same theme continued tonight, as the Supernovas won their fourth in a row by set scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24.

Orlando, who holds the league's top offense at a .257 hitting efficiency, struggled to really get anything going. Omaha held Orlando to a combined .167 efficiency, their worst performance of the season, making it the second match in a row hitting under a .180 clip. For reference, during Orlando's nine match win streak, they finished each match no lower than a .205.

One bright spot for the Valkyries tonight was their serving, as they racked up nine service aces, tying a season high. Natalie Foster added four more service aces to her impressive rookie campaign, with Kaz Brown and Lindsey Vander Weide notching two and Adora Anae tallying one.

With 11 matches to go in the regular season, Orlando still has everything that they want in front of them. With only four teams making the playoffs, Orlando currently sits in second place at 11-6, with the Atlanta Vibe (10-8) and Indy Ignite (9-8) rounding out the top four.

Coming up, the Valkyries will embark in one of their toughest stretches of the season when they travel to San Diego to take on the Mojo on Wednesday, March 19, at 10 p.m. ET. From there, they'll travel to Atlanta on March 21, come home to face Indy Ignite on March 30, and then travel to the Midwest to take on Omaha on April 5.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.