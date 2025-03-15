Mojo Drop Five-Set Heartbreaker to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The San Diego Mojo fell in five sets to the Atlanta Vibe, 15-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 16-14, on Saturday night at Gas South Arena. San Diego (6-11) held a lead in four of the five sets, but Atlanta (10-8) was able to overcome a two-set deficit to capture the victory at home.

Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron had a career night for the Mojo, establishing career highs of 25 points, 20 kills and two aces, while also adding three blocks and completing her third double-double of the season with 12 digs. Her 25 points are tied for the sixth-most in San Diego history and are a season-high for the Mojo.

Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke collected her ninth double-double of the season, registering 15 kills and 21 digs to go along with a pair of blocks. The 21 digs are the fifth-most in Mojo history.

DaYeong Lee also had a stellar outing, as the setter dished out a season-best 54 assists, the fifth-most ever for a Mojo player, and added 16 digs for her 10th double-double of the year while also picking out two blocks and three kills.

Middle blocker Ronika Stone equaled a career high with 15 kills and had a .375 hitting percentage on the night, while libero Shara Venegas collected 18 digs and opposite Lauren Page scored 10 points with seven kills and three blocks.

San Diego had everything working in set one, outhitting Atlanta .375 to -.029 thanks in large part to great passing and stellar defense by the middles. The side split the first 12 points until a six-point run for the Mojo, highlighted by a pair of Tabron aces, gave the visitors 12-6 lead. San Diego continued to press the Atlanta defense and pushed the lead to 16-9 at the media timeout. A Dahlke kill and Page block put the Mojo ahead 18-10 on the way to a 25-15 set victory for San Diego. It marked the first time in series history that the Mojo won the first set.

The start of set two was tight, as the Vibe moved to a 10-8 lead before back-to-back points from Dahlke off a block and a kill tied the score. Middle blocker Rainelle Jones posted a block to give the Mojo their first lead of the set, 12-11. Tabron brought the heat four points later with a smash along the sideline to kick off a five-point run by the Mojo, culminated by a pair of Stone kills to make it 18-13. The Vibe rallied, cutting the Mojo advantage to one, 22-21, before the Mojo responded with two points to move to set point, 24-21. Atlanta answered with two points of their own, but Page ended the set to the Mojo 25-23 and put San Diego ahead 2-0 for the first time this season. Stone and Tabron each had five points in the set while Dahlke and Page added four points apiece.

Atlanta never trailed in the third set, jumping to a 7-3 lead early. San Diego remained within striking distance and trailed 15-13 late in the set, but every time the Mojo cut into the deficit the Vibe countered. Tabron had six kills in the frame, but it was not enough for the Mojo as Atlanta ran away down the stretch to claim the set, 25-19. The Vibe were in control on offense throughout the set, hitting .455 while the Mojo has a .167 hitting percentage.

Set four had the Mojo take a quick 3-1 lead but the Vibe responded with three-straight points to take the lead 4-3. The sides traded points until the Mojo moved ahead, 8-7, then pushed the lead to 11-8 to force an Atlanta time out. Lee was the spark for San Diego in the middle portion of the set, picking up a block and a kill to help give San Diego a 16-12 lead at the break. The Vibe caught fire out of the timeout with a four-point run to tie the match 16-16, then push ahead, 20-18. Atlanta maintained control for the remainder of the set, winning 25-23.

It was all Mojo early in set five with the Mojo holding an 8-3 lead at the timeout, highlighted by two opening kills for Tabron and a pair of kills for Dahlke. Once again, the Vibe went on a run after the break, scoring three of the next four points to cut the Mojo lead to three. San Diego countered with two-straight points, but the Vibe followed four points in a row to make it 11-10, then tied the match three points later, 12-12. The battled continued, as the sides traded leads. After a Tabron smash tied the score, 13-13, the Vibe twice found themselves at match point, eventually winning 16-14.

San Diego will look to bounce back at home on Wednesday, March 19 when the host the Orlando Valkyries at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game will broadcast live on KUSI.

