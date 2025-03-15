Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Atlanta Vibe: March 15, 2025

March 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Game 17: San Diego Mojo (6-10) at Atlanta Vibe (9-8)

San Diego and Atlanta will face off for the first time in Atlanta this season when the teams meet at Gas South Arena on Saturday, March 15 at 4 p.m. PT. The squads played in San Diego earlier this season with the Vibe winning in four sets at Viejas Arena on January 30.

Atlanta has won all five meetings in series history, including a 2-0 mark at home. The Vibe swept all for games during the 2024 season.

Mojo middle blocker Regan Pittman and libero Kamaile Hiapo played for the Atlanta Vibe during the 2024 season and will face their former squad in Atlanta for the first time. The duo helped the Vibe win the inaugural PVF Regular Season Championship in 2024, helping the team to a 19-5 regular season record and an appearance in the 2024 PVF Championships.

San Diego and Atlanta qualified for last season's Pro Volleyball Championship, with the Mojo dropping a five-set decision in the semifinals to eventual champion Omaha and the Vibe falling in the semis to eventual runner-up Grand Rapids.

Tune-In

The game will air live in San Diego on KUSI on channel 51 and stream nationally on YouTube.

Andy Demetra (play-by-play) and Kele Eveland (analyst) will be on the call.

Watch Party

Fans are invited to join Mojo Nation at Novo Brazil Mission Valley. The Mojo Fan Watch Party will begin at 4 p.m. and all fans in attendance will be entered in a raffle to win a team-signed authentic Franklin REAL Pro Volleyball.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

San Diego Mojo arrives in Atlanta fresh off of a thrilling five-set victory over then first-place Orlando. The win ended a two-game losing skid for the Mojo and snapped a Pro Volleyball Federation-record nine-game winning streak for the Valkyries. The Mojo had lost four-straight road games heading into the match, while the Valkyries were winners of six in a row at home. It marked the first five-set match of the season for the Mojo after playing in a league-leading 11 five-set matches in 2024.

San Diego is the only team this season to collect road wins at Omaha and Orlando.

Orlando team entered the match leading the PVF with a .271 hitting percentage, but the Mojo held the Valkyries to .170 on the night while also limiting the hosts to two aces over five sets after averaging 1.19 aces per set entering play. San Diego finished with 11 blocks in the match, the fifth time in the last six matches that the Mojo finished in double-figures.

Ronika Stone finished with a match-high six blocks, including two on the final two points of the game, while also collected nine kills to finish with 15 points. The six blocks equaled a career high for Stone and are tied for the sixth-most in a match in program history. Three of her six blocks came in the fifth and deciding set, including the last two points of the game.

Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke had match highs of 21 points and 20 kills for the Mojo and added 15 digs for her eighth double-double of the season and rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron registered 18 points with a career-high 15 kills, two blocks and a service ace.

Setter DaYeong Lee paced San Diego with 44 assists and 17 digs for her team-leading ninth double-double on the year, while libero Shara Venegas added 15 digs.

Dahlke has been one of the top players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top 10 in kills (206/5th), kills per set (3.61/9th), points (223/6th) and points per set (3.91/8th).

Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking third in the league in total blocks (38) and fourth in blocks per set (0.63). Middle blocker Regan Pittman has also been among the best middles in the league, totaling 26 blocks, tied for 10th in the PVF, while averaging 0.79 blocks per set, the third-best average in the league. She has also collected six aces on the year and is averaging 0.18 aces per set, the 10th-best mark in the league.

Lee is fourth in the PVF in total assists with 575 total assists on the year and fifth in assists per set averaging 10.09 per frame. Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.88 digs per set with 217 total digs, the second-best marks in the PVF in both categories.

San Diego is one of the best blocking teams in the league, ranking third in the PVF averaging 2.35 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in five of the last six games.

Atlanta Vibe Outlook

Atlanta enters play winners of three-straight games and has won their last three home matches. Last time out, the Vibe topped Grand Rapids on the road in four sets. The offense was spread out to various outlets, as outside hitter Leah Edmond, opposite hitter Merritt Beason, and outside hitter Pia Timmer all recorded 13 kills each. All three also recorded double-doubles on the night, as Edmond, Beason and Timmer tallied 12, 13, and 15 digs, respectively.

Atlanta's back-row defense fought throughout the match, totaling 94 digs compared to the Rise's 85 digs. Libero Morgan Hentz totaled 28 digs in the four sets, posting a 7-dig per set average on the match. The Vibe's front row tallied 14 blocks, the second-highest total on the season in a four-set match. Middle blocker Khori Louis led the team with a season-high six blocks.

Edmond leads the league in scoring with 321 points and is third in scoring average at 4.65 points per set, while Beason ranks ninth in both categories with 200 points and 3.51 points per set. Louis is among the most efficient hitters in the league, ranking first in hitting percentage (.367) and second in kill percentage (.460).

Hertz tops the PVF with 311 digs and 4.51 digs per set, while Marlie Monserez and Mia Tuaniga pace the offense, respectively averaging 10.24 and 7.34 assists per set.

The Vibe have tallied a league-leading 80 aces this season (1.16/set) with Edmond (33), Timmer (14) and Beason (13) all ranking among the top five in the league in the category.

