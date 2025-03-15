Vibe Reverse Sweep the Mojo for Saturday Night Win

March 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - On Saturday night, the Atlanta Vibe (10-8) defeated the San Diego Mojo (6-11) at Gas South Arena in a five-set thriller.

Atlanta hit .213 in the five-set thriller, with a record night for Vibe players. Outside hitter Pia Timmer had a season-high in kills, totaling 17 in the match. Outside hitter Leah Edmond put up a double-double, racking up 14 kills and 13 digs. Another offensive force included middle blocker Khori Louis with 14 kills on 25 attempts.

Vibe put up strong defensive efforts, totaling 73 digs as a team and 12 blocks. Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led the team with a season-high five blocks, tagging on two aces in the match. Middle blocker McKenna Vicini closely followed with four blocks in total.

For the serve and pass game, the Vibe as a team passed 28% perfect over the Mojo's 18%. Setter Marlie Monserez dished out 54 assists, as well as led the team with 21 digs.

The Vibe stay at home for their next match on Friday, March 21st, against the Orlando Valkyrie. First serve is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena.

Notes

Vibe reverse sweep Mojo, having never lost to San Diego in franchise history

Outside hitter Pia Timmer collected a season-high of 17 kills in the match, with outside hitter Leah Edmond and middle blocker Khori Louis follow closely with 14 kills apiece

Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led the team with five kills and two aces

