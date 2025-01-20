Valkyries Fall to Thrill in Five

January 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla - The Orlando Valkyries [2-2] fall to the Vegas Thrill [3-1] in five sets, with set scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 12-15.

Brittany Abercrombie had a career night, leading the Valkyries with 33 total points, recording 30 kills, two blocks and eleven digs in the contest. Full statistics for the game can be found here.

SCORE BY SET

1 2 3 4 5 Final

Valkyries 25 23 25 21 12 2

Thrill 22 25 14 25 15 3

Set 1 After completing a reverse sweep against Omaha at home, Vegas hit the ground running off a back-row attack from Hannah Maddux that helped them jump to an early 6-2 lead. However, Orlando wasted no time responding as Kaz Brown and Hannah Pukis delivered defensively, each of them recording a block during a 4-0 run, tying the score at 6-6. Vegas regained momentum and built a four-point lead at 13-9, but Orlando refused to back down. They clawed their way back into the set eventually taking their first lead 23-22. Orlando would finish on a 10-3 run, winning 25-22. Brittany Abercrombie led the Valkyries with seven kills in set one. Set 2

After being held to just one kill in the first set, the Valkyries looked to get Adora Anae going early, and she helped get things started. A completely different tone from set one saw the Valkyries get off to a much better start, as both teams went back and forth, with Orlando getting up to as much as a four-point cushion at 17-13. Vegas would give Orlando a taste of their own medicine, as they were able to get hot at the right moment, taking a late lead and winning set two 25-23. Hannah Maddux would lead the Thrill with six kills.

Set 3

Making her first start at setter this season, Hannah Pukis got things started in a big way off a service ace, as the team would build on it to a 5-2 lead. Although the Valkyries started on fire, the Thrill quickly caught up, taking a 10-9 lead. However, after taking the lead, the Thrill would struggle to get anything going. Orlando responded by retaking the lead at 15-14, and would finish on a 10-0 run, cruising to a 25-14 victory. Just like set one, Brittany Abercrombie led all hitters with seven kills in set three.

Set 4

Building off the momentum going up 2-1 in the match, Orlando jumped out to a 4-0 lead, thanks to a pair of rookies providing some energy, a block by Norah Sis and a service ace from Natalie Foster. With Orlando getting up early, Vegas showed incredible resilience, as their backs were against the wall the entire set. They were able to take advantage of the Valkyries missed opportunities, soaring back out in front to a 16-12 lead. From that point on it became the Allison Mayfield and Hannah Maddux show, as Vegas forced a deciding set five with a set score of 25-21. Allison Mayfield would finish with five kills in set four.

Set 5

Set five ended in a wild finish as the Vegas Thrill ultimately won 15-12. Both teams went neck and neck with a score of 8-8. Orlando would call a timeout after Vegas went up by two, trying to slow down the attack and really get the team to respond as it was a race to 15 points. Vegas went on to win the match, improving to 3-1 on the year.

The Valkyries are back in action at home on Sunday, January 26, against the Vegas Thrill at 6 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. For more information on how to get tickets for all matches, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com, or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

