West Coast Winners: Valkyries Get Back in the Win Column

March 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA - The Orlando Valkyries (12-6) started their two-match road trip off right with a four-set win over the San Diego Mojo (6-12), with set scores of 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12. The Valkyries snapped their two-match losing skid, moving to 12-6 on the year.

After hitting .180 or less in the previous two matches, the Valkyries high flying offense returned to its usual self, finishing with a .260 percentage, with five players recording 10+ kills. Brittany Abercrombie finished with 15 kills, Courtney Schwan and Natalie Foster both with 13, Lindsey Vander Weide grabbed 11 kills and Kaz Brown finished with 10.

Not only was the offense firing on all cylinders, but the defense stepped up when it needed to the most. Finishing with nine total blocks and keeping the Mojo to a .209 efficiency percentage, Orlando made it difficult for San Diego to gain any type of ground all night. In the fourth set, Orlando snagged five blocks and held San Diego to a .023 efficiency percentage.

In a collective team effort, Orlando weathered the storm early, battled through adversity, and came away with the win. This was their eighth four-set match of the season, as they recorded a season-high 65 kills in such matches. The formula has been simple for the Valkyries; a 9-2 record when the hitting efficiency is above .250, a 3-4 record when it gets below .250.

The Valkyries will be back in action on Friday, March 21, as they travel to Duluth, Georgia to take on the Atlanta Vibe at Gas South Arena. The match will start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on the ROKU Sports channel.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.