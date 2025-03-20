San Diego Mojo Adds Outside Hitter T'ara Ceasar

March 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed outside hitter T'ara Ceasar for the 2025 season, the team announced on Wednesday. Ceasar arrives in San Diego with four years of professional experience.

Ceasar spent the last two seasons with Serbian club Radnički Beograd in Belgrade, helping the team to back-to-back ninth place finishes in the Serbian Kup, as well as an 11th-place result in the 2023-24 Serbian Superleague. She also spent part of the 2023-24 season with Italy's UYBA Volley Busto Arsizio. Prior to playing in Italy, Caesar spent the 2022-23 season in Poland with BKS Stal Bielsko-Biała where she guided the team to a fourth-place finish in the Tauron Liga, also earning MVP accolades in the Memoriał Agaty Mróz-Olszewskiej tournament. Ceasar began her professional career in 2021-22 with Allianz MTV Stuttgart, helping the club to championships in the German Women's Volleyball League and German Women's Volleyball Cup.

A native of Panama City, Fla., Caesar competed collegiately for the Florida Gators, where she was a 2021 VolleyballMag.com Honorable Mention All-America in and 2020 AVCA All-America Second Team honoree, as well as a two-time AVCA All-Southeast Region (2020-21) and two-time All-SEC Team (2020-21) selection. Before arriving in Gainesville, she attended Georgia in 2017-18, earning All-SEC and All-SEC Freshmen Team in 2017, as well as All-Southeast Region Team accolades.

In 2018, she competed with the USA Women's Collegiate National Team in China on a team that included Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park among its assistant coaches. While in China, she helped coach USA Volleyball mini clinic at a middle school.

During her prep career, Ceasar was a three-time all-county honoree at Mosley High School and the Region 6A Player of the Year in her senior season.

Name: T'ara Ceasar

Pronunciation: tee-ARR-uh

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-1

Hometown: Panama City, Fla.

Country: USA

College: Florida (Georgia)

Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 20, 2025

