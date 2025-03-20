Vibe Meet Orlando on Heroes Night

March 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (10-8) host their Heroes Match, taking on the Orlando Valkyries (12-6) on Friday, March 21st. The match is set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on the Roku Channel, in partnership with Emory Healthcare.

Atlanta's Heroes Match is a night of celebration of real-life heroes in our communities including first responders, healthcare workers, military personnel, teachers, and anyone who dedicates themselves to the health, safety, and personal growth of others. While not all heroes wear capes, we believe it's important to recognize those who protect and serve us every day. In the concourse, there will be various activations including a cape decorating competition, having the winner earn a seat upgrade!

Vibe vs. Valkyries

The Atlanta Vibe (10-8) will play the Orlando Valkyries (12-6) for the third time this season. On a four-game win streak, Atlanta is third in league standings while Orlando is second.

On March 1, 2025, the Atlanta Vibe fell to the Orlando Valkyries in a five-set match, losing 13-15 in the final set. After trailing 0-2, Atlanta rallied to even the match at 2-2 and led 4-0 in the fifth set but couldn't close it out. Opposite hitters Merritt Beason (16 kills), outside hitter Pia Timmer (15 kills), and outside hitter Leah Edmond (15 kills) led the offense, while libero Morgan Hentz recorded 22 digs, maintaining her league lead. Atlanta also posted eight blocks, one more than Orlando.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on Sunday, March 23rd, taking on Columbus Fury on their home court. First serve is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

