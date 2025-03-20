Rise Claim Thrilling First Set, Vegas Recovers to Win Match

March 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise battle the Vegas Thrill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In a tightly contested match, where every set was decided by three points or less and three sets required extra points, the Grand Rapids Rise fell just short against the Vegas Thrill on Thursday night at Van Andel Arena. The Rise won a wild opening set 29-27, but the Thrill bounced back to win the next three sets by scores of 27-25, 25-22, and 27-25.

With the road victory, Vegas snapped a seven-match losing streak, earning its first win since Feb. 7. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids has now dropped three straight matches, following a previously successful three-match win streak.

The longest set of the Rise's season featured an improbable comeback in the opening frame. The Rise fended off 10 set points, including a thrilling rally from a 24-19 deficit. When Grand Rapids finally had its first set point at 28-27, Rise setter August Raskie delivered a dramatic, set-winning block to clinch the frame 29-27.

During the Rise's 5-0 run to close the 24-19 gap, Carli Snyder contributed with a block and her first kill of the match. Ali Bastianelli provided a clutch ace, followed by an Alyssa Jensen kill and a Vegas attack error, which leveled the score. The five-point recovery while facing set point was the largest in franchise history. The Rise also recently dug out of a 24-20 deficit to win the second set against the Atlanta Vibe on March 13.

Rise rookie opposite hitter Naya Shime led the offense in the opening set, registering seven kills on 11 attack attempts (.545). Bastianelli and Jensen each had three.

The second set needed extra points too, with Grand Rapids fending off two more set points at 24-23 and 25-24. However, on the Thrill's 13th set point of the match, Charitie Luper knocked down her team-high 12th kill to even the match at one set apiece, claiming the set 27-25.

Grand Rapids found itself down 24-19 once again in the third set, but a 3-0 Rise run kept hopes of another memorable rally alive. Paige Briggs-Romine and Kaleigh Nelson each recorded kills, and Briggs-Romine dropped in her 10th ace of season. However, the Thrill spoiled the moment when Luper finished a second straight set-point kill, 25-22, securing a 2-1 lead for Vegas.

In an effort to force a fifth set for the sixth time this season, the Rise held a 23-21 lead following a kill from Briggs-Romine. However, a pair of attack errors allowed the Thrill to tie it at 23-23. Bastianelli and Luper then traded kills, and Nelson gave the Rise a second set point. Unfortunately, an attack error erased that chance, and a subsequent attack error along with a net violation allowed Vegas to take the set 27-25 and secure a long-awaited win.

Notes

The Rise tied their franchise record with a .298 hitting percentage, with 56 kills and only 11 attack errors on 151 swings. Five of the errors came in the fourth set.

Grand Rapids outblocked Vegas (15-4), while the Thrill has more kills (67-56), assists (63-53), and digs (74-65). Both teams had four aces.

Snyder had a season-high four blocks to go with six kills (.154), nine digs, and an ace.

Four Rise players finished with double-digits in points: Briggs-Romine (14), Shime (13), Snyder (11), and Bastianelli (10).

Vegas was paced by Luper with 24 points (23 kills on a .360 hitting percentage and an ace) and Maddux with 19 points (18 kills on a .184 hitting percentage and a block).

GR 29 25 22 25 - 1

VG 27 27 25 27 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Naya Shime 12, Paige Briggs-Romine 12, Ali Bastianelli 7; Assists - August Raskie 32, Camryn Turner 18, Elena Oglivie 3; Aces - Carli Snyder 1, Raven Colvin 1, Bastianelli 1, Briggs-Romine 1; Blocks - Snyder 4, Kaleigh Nelson 2, Colvin 2, Bastianelli 2, Raskie 2; Digs - Briggs-Romine 16, Elena Oglivie 15, Snyder 9.

VG: Kills - Charitie Luper 23, Hannah Maddux 18, Morgan Stout 9; Assists - Alisha Childress 29, Carly Graham 26, Mary Shroll 6; Aces - Berkeley Oblad 2, Luper 1, Allison Mayfield 1; Blocks - Stout 1, Maddux 1, Oblad 1, Graham 1; Digs - Mary Shroll 21, Childress 11, Luper 9.

A - 2,993

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 7-11 / Fri., March 28 vs. Columbus Fury, 7 p.m.

Vegas: 8-9 / Fri., March 28 at Omaha Supernovas, 5 p.m. PDT

