Vibe Face Rise for Second Time this Season

February 12, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (4-5) are on the road facing the Grand Rapids Rise (4-4) on Thursday, February 13th for the second time this season. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on VBTV.

Vibe vs. Rise

The Vibe will match up against the Rise for the second time this season, playing their first match in Grand Rapids' home territory in 2025.

In their last match-up on January 19th, the Atlanta Vibe lost a three-set match to the Grand Rapids Rise at home. The set scores were 23-25, 23-25, and 21-25. The Rise outperformed the Vibe with a team-hitting percentage of .245, compared to Atlanta's .194. Middle blocker Khori Louis led the Vibe 's hitting efficiency with five kills on ten attempts, maintaining a .500 hitting percentage. Setter Mia Tuaniga made her debut in this match, contributing 12 assists and one kill in the third set.

Since their last match-up, Rise has collected three wins, defeating Columbus Fury, Orlando Valkyries, and San Diego Mojo. Three out of the last four matches they have competed in have been five sets. On the season, the Rise are hitting at .252 efficiency while the Vibe are hitting .224. On defense, Atlanta averages 16.74 digs per set and 2.2 blocks per set, while Grand Rapids averages 14.97 digs per set and 2.75 blocks per set.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will head back home for their next match on Sunday, February 16th to host their HBCU Night, celebrating Black History Month. They will take on the league's newest team Indy Ignite for the first time this season. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

