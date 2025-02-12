Rise Return to Action against Vibe, Valkyries

February 12, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise setter August Raskie

This Week's Matches

RISE (4-4) vs. Atlanta Vibe (4-5) // Thu., Feb. 13 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 7 p.m.

Watch: VBTV at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 1-0 Overall, 0-0 Home. Second of four meetings overall, first of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 3-2 Overall, 1-1 Home

Noteworthy: This is the second matchup of the season between the Rise and Vibe. Grand Rapids swept Atlanta in their first meeting on Jan. 19, marking the first three-set match between the two franchises. All-time, the Rise lead the series with a 14-11 edge in sets and a 554-543 advantage in total points scored.

RISE at Orlando Valkyries (5-4) // Sat., Feb. 15 // 7 p.m. // Addition Financial Arena

Watch: YouTube at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 1-0 Overall, 0-0 Away. Second of four meetings overall, first of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 3-2 Overall, 1-1 Away

Noteworthy: The Rise topped the Valkyries in five sets in the first meeting this season on Jan. 30. Grand Rapids trailed 2-1 after the third set but won the final two frames, 25-18 and 15-12. Since that defeat, the Valkyries have won three straight matches over Omaha (3-0), Atlanta (3-0), and Indy (3-1). Orlando plays in Columbus (1-7) on Wednesday, Jan. 12 before coming home to play the Rise.

Trio of All-Stars: Three Rise players have been selected to compete in the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match on Saturday, Feb. 22. Middle blocker Marin Grote and setter August Raskie will play for Team Collier, while outside hitter Carli Snyder will represent Team Shondell. The teams will be coached by two volleyball legends in Purdue's Dave Shondell and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier.

Grote has tallied 37 kills (.356), 19 digs, 16 blocks, and four aces across 27 sets. In her second season with the Rise, she leads the franchise in career sets played (133) and blocks (85).

Raskie has recorded 312 assists, 99 digs, 28 kills, four blocks, and three aces this season. She has notched a double-double in seven of eight matches, and her .413 attack percentage ranks second in the League.

Snyder currently leads the Rise with 111 points (91 kills, 10 blocks, and 10 aces) and has added 86 digs. She is coming off a season-high 23-point, 20-kill performance against the Columbus Fury on Feb. 7.

Nelson, León Debuts: Former Rise practice squad players Kaleigh Nelson and Valeria León saw their first action of the season on Feb. 7 in Columbus, meaning all 15 players on Grand Rapids' roster have now appeared in a match this year. Nelson, playing her first pro match since the 2017-18 season, stepped in for an injured Naya Shime and made an immediate impact, scoring the Rise's first point with a kill. She finished with seven kills (.200) and 15 digs, while libero León played one set and picked up three digs.

Not Four Us: Through eight matches, Grand Rapids has yet to have a match finish after four sets. The Rise have split both of their four three-set matches (2-2) and four five-set matches (2-2). Last season, exactly half of their contests (13 of 26) went to four sets.

