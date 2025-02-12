Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Indy Ignite: February 13, 2025

February 12, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego makes its first trip to Indy to square off with the Ignite.

Game 9: San Diego Mojo (3-5) at Indy Ignite (4-4)

San Diego and Indy will square off for the second time this season when the squads meet at the Fishers Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. PT. The Mojo come away with a four-set victory at home on January 24 in the previous meeting, handing the Ignite their first loss of the season after entering the game 3-0.

San Diego is 2-2 on the road this season including a victory over defending PVF champion Omaha Supernovas, while Indy is 3-1 at home with their lone blemish a sweep at the hands of Omaha in their last home game on February 6.

The match will feature five players named to the Inaugural PVF All-Star Match. Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone and libero Shara Venegas will represent San Diego, while Ignite setter Sydney Hilley, outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer will compete for Indy. The game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 22 in Indy with first serve set for 10:30 a.m. PT.

MATCH NOTES

Tune-In

The game is Volleyball World's Match of the Week and will stream live on YouTube.

Noah Reed (play-by-play) and Emily Ehman (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo lost to the Vegas Thrill in three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20, on Friday night at Viejas Arena, falling to 3-5 on the season. Rookie outside hitter Elise McGhee had an impressive performance for San Diego in her first career start with a team-leading 17 points, hitting .324 with 16 kills and one block.

Kendra Dahlke added to her All-Star caliber resume with another double-digit scoring performance, hitting .364 and recording 10 kills and 7 digs, while giving the Mojo a consistent presence on the outside. Setter DaYeong Lee paced the Mojo with 30 assists, while libero Shara Venegas had a team-high 16 digs.

Dahlke continues to be one of the top players in the in 2025, ranking third in kills (3.93/set) and sixth in points (4.19). Lee is sixth in the PVF in total assists with 303 on the year and ranks fifth in assists per set averaging 10.45 per frame. Middle blocker Ronika Stone's performance on last week brought her season total to 16 blocks on the year, ninth-most in the PVF, while her 0.55 blocks per set ranks seventh. Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 4.00 digs per set - the second-best mark in the PVF - with 100 total digs on the season.

Indy Ignite Outlook

The Ignite dropped a four-set road decision to Orlando their last time out on Sunday, falling to 4-4 on the year after a 3-0 start. Ignite opposite hitter Azhani Tealer led the team with 20 kills on the night and added a pair of blocks and 12 digs. Outside hitter Nina Cajic added 18 kills to the effort, including a team-high eight in the opening set. Setter Sydney Hilley totaled 52 assists on the night, upping her league-leading average to 11.84 per set.

Indy had three players selected to the Inaugural PVF All-Star match with setter Sydney Hilley, outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer are among 24 players to full out the two rosters.

Hilley leads the league in assists (11.84 per set) and is tied for sixth in service aces (six). Member-Meneh tops PVF in points per set (5.32) and kills per set (4.87), while also ranking sixth in digs per set (3.74). Tealer ranks third in the league in blocks (0.80 per set) and fourth in kill percentage (44.7%).

