Orlando's Natalie Foster Tabbed PVF Player of the Week

February 12, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

After playing a big part in helping the Valkyries take two victories this past week, middle blocker Natalie Foster has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

Foster opened the week with three service aces, five kills and a pair of assists as the Valkyries swept the Atlanta Vibe before turning in a 20-point effort in a 3-1 win over Indy on Saturday. The middle blocker registered a career-high 12 kills against the Ignite and matched the PVF record for aces in a four-set match with six. Her nine aces on the week upped her season total to 19, which is tied for fourth on the PVF single season record list.

This is her first career PVF weekly honor and the first rookie to be rewarded with player of the week honors.

Foster and the Valkyries will travel to Columbus to face off against the Fury on Wednesday, February 12 before Orlando hosts Grand Rapids on February 15 in the sixth week of PVF action.

By winning Player of the Week, Foster will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's recently announced partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week Presented By Franklin Sports

Date Player Pos. Team

February 11 Natalie Foster MB Orlando Valkyries

February 4 Erika Pritchard OH Grand Rapids Rise

January 28 Carli Snyder OH Grand Rapids Rise

January 21 Alisha Childress S Vegas Thrill

January 14 Leketor Member-Meneh OH Indy Ignite

