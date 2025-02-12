Valkyries Best Fury in First 2025 Matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (1-8) faced a four-set fallout against the Orlando Valkyries (6-4) 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 18-25, 20-25) on Wednesday evening. Izabella Rapacz and Raina Terry carried the bulk of the offensive load with 16 points apiece.

Rapacz finished the night with 16 kills and 11 digs. Terry added 10 kills, 11 digs, three blocks, and three aces for Columbus. Although the Fury out-dug the Valkyries (73-70), they struggled to put scoring runs together due to attacking and service errors.

SET ONE

Columbus started the match hot with a first-point ace from Wilma Rivera. The Fury rushed ahead with a 10-5 lead with smart offensive play by Raina Terry and Megan Lush, swinging high off the Valkyries' hands to tool the block. Orlando came back to tie the set 13-13 until Columbus got the ball back and went on a 7-0 run to bring the score to 20-13. The pins dominated the first set. Lush scored 5 kills, attacking .833 at the end of the first set. Terry played a balanced first set tallying seven kills, five digs, two blocks, and one ace. The Fury won the first set 25-15.

SET TWO

The set was a battle with one or two-point scoring runs at a time. The Valkyries went on a 5-0 run to take the lead at 18-16. Orlando started to play cleaner and made fewer errors in the back half of the set. With Orlando up 23-19, the side gifted the Fury with a couple of attacking errors, bringing the score to 23-21. An ace from Terry and a kill from Rammelsberg tied the set at 24-24, but the Fury couldn't complete the comeback. Orlando took set two 26-24 with their middle Natalie Foster putting up six kills in the set.

SET THREE

Columbus and Orlando traded points and were tied at 9-9 early. The visitors began to run away with the set, taking the lead 15-10 with a service run from Foster. Although the Fury tried to play catchup, the Valkyries were playing clean offensively (.371) and were stubborn on defense, advancing their lead 23-15. Rapacz produced six kills in the third set, but Columbus couldn't get it done and lost 25-18.

SET FOUR

Orlando carried their momentum into set four while Columbus made some changes to their lineup, welcoming Jill Gillen to the floor. Janice Leao brought a spark back to the Fury, producing a block and a kill in her first trip. But Orlando kept the pressure on Columbus and wouldn't let them score easily. Morgan Lewis and Tori Stringer subbed in when the Fury was down 19-12 to introduce a more physical block and more attacking options, but it wasn't enough. An ace from Terry brought the Fury back 23-19, and a block by Gillen made it 24-20. With a service error from Leao, the Fury lost 25-20.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury return to Nationwide Arena to face the Vegas Thrill [7-2] on Monday, February 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

