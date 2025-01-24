Vibe Down Thrill in Four Set Match

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (3-2) defeated the Vegas Thrill (3-2) Thursday night at Gas South Arena. This is the Vibe's sixth win over the Thrill in franchise history, having never lost to the Thrill.

Finishing off their three-game home match stretch, the Vibe end their time in Atlanta with a win.

Atlanta's defense pressed throughout the match, finishing with 15 total blocks as a team. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with five blocks, while outside hitter Taylor Head came in to put up three.

On the floor, three players tallied double-digit kills - opposite hitter Anna Dixon totaled 12, while Edmond and Head put up 12 kills each. The Vibe ended with a .264 hitting efficiency as a team.

Setter Mia Tuaniga had her first professional career start against the Thrill, posting up 43, averaging 10.75 assists per set.

The Offensive Player of the Match sponsored by Morgan & Morgan was earned by Taylor Head on Thursday night.

The Vibe will head out on a two-match road trip to face the San Diego Mojo and the Vegas Thrill, and then return home to host the Orlando Valkyries on Thursday, February 6th at 7:00 pm ET.

Notes

Atlanta beats Vegas in four-set match, beating the Thrill for the second time this season

Outside hitter Leah Edmond and outside hitter Taylor Head both tallied 12 kills to lead Vibe's offense

Atlanta has yet to lose to Vegas in franchise history

