Fury Fall to Omaha

January 24, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (0-4) fell to the Omaha Supernovas (3-2) 3-0 (17-25, 15-25, 19-25) on Friday evening. Izabella Rapacz and Jill Gillen led the way for the Fury with nine points each. Rapacz had eight kills and seven digs while Gillen added six kills, five digs and three aces. Stringer provided 24 assists and nine digs.

SET ONE Omaha opened with a 4-1 lead before extending it to 11-3. The Fury scored three straight points to cut the lead to 11-6 and eventually 12-8. Both teams traded scoring runs before the Supernovas gained a 20-14 advantage. The visitors pushed on to a 25-17 set victory.

SET TWO The second set started with an Omaha 6-1 lead hitting double digits at 10-4. Columbus scored three straight points to cut it to 10-7 but a four point scoring run for the visitors made the comeback tough with the score at 7-14. Omaha eventually had a 17-8 lead and went on to win set two 15-25.

SET THREE Columbus brought more fight into set three as they hung around with the reigning league champions. The Fury were only one to two points behind in the opening ten points and rallied back to tie the set at 9-9. The set tied again at 10-10 before Omaha scored four straight to make it 14-10. Despite Columbus's best efforts to rally back, the Supernovas were too tough to beat and won the set 25-19.

The Columbus Fury return home to Nationwide Arena on Sunday, January 26 to face the Grand Rapids Rise (1-3] at 2 p.m. ET.

