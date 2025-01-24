Fan Voting Underway for PVF All-Star Rosters

The voice of the fans will be heard - as today begins voting for the rosters of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match, scheduled for Saturday, February 22 at Fishers Event Center and a national broadcast on CBS.

Fans will be able to make multiple selections for the teams, with the final rosters containing 12 players per team. Fans visiting ProVolleyball.com/vote will have the chance to select two players per position. The votes will be grouped among outside hitters, opposite hitters, middle blockers, liberos and setters, with fans being able to select two players per position.

"The minute we knew were having an All-Star Match was the minute we knew we wanted to get fans involved," noted Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "Our fans have been fantastic and so supportive of our great players from the start and giving them a chance to vote for who they wanted to see in this match made perfect sense."

Fan voting will take place over the next two weeks and be open for all fans and followers of the PVF. Every player on every team's roster is eligible and the top voters will earn automatic inclusion on the 2025 PVF All-Star rosters. Additional players will be selected by the coaches and the league office.

The All-Star Voting is powered by WIT, the leading digital fan activation platform for over 100 professional teams and league offices across North America, including several members of Pro Volleyball Federation.

Tickets for the first pro volleyball All-Star Match in history are available now. Fans can visit ProVolleyball.com/pvftickets to purchase tickets today, or visit the Fishers Event Center box office.

