Vegas Suffers Second Loss of the Season to the Atlanta Vibe

DULUTH, Ga. - The Vegas Thrill (3-2) opened its two match road trip with a four-set loss (23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 19-25) to the Atlanta Vibe (3-2) on Thursday night at Gas South Arena. Vegas' two losses this season have come against Atlanta.

Set 1

Vegas' Berkeley Oblad recorded the Thrill's first solo block to tie the score at 5-5. Hannah Maddux recorded a solo block of her own to cut the Thrill's deficit to one, 10-9. McKenna Vicini of Atlanta bumped up the score to 14-10 after a solo block and a Vegas timeout. The Thrill chopped the deficit to two thanks to Maddux's block and kill, 21-19. Atlanta's Leah Edmond made it a four-point cushion, 23-19, after a kill attempt by Camryn Hannah was denied. With the score 23-21 Vibe, they had three set point opportunities denied, but setter Mia Tuaniga notched a kill to record the 25-23 set one victory. Maddux tallied an impressive eight kills, three digs, one block and one service ace in the opening set.

Set 2

The Thrill went on a 5-0 run after both teams exchanged their first three points. Atlanta ended Vegas' run by going on a 2-0 run to cut the deficit to five. Alisha Childress of Vegas posted a pair of kills in the first half of set two and Maddux collected her 10th kill of the match for a 12-7 Vegas lead. Vegas went on a 4-0 run and took a 14-7 lead after a Maddux block, her second in set two. The Thrill took its largest leads of the match, 17-9, after an Allison Mayfield kill and Hannah's kill made it 19-10 Vegas. The Vibe stormed back to cut the deficit to six, 22-16, but Maddux posted back-to-back kills and Atlanta's error earned Vegas a 25-16 set two victory. Maddux and Hannah both recorded a quartet of kills, while Childress led the way defensively with seven digs and 15 assists. The Thrill tacked on a .324 hitting percentage and totaled 16 kills. Vegas' nine-point advantage 25-16 advantage was their largest set win of the season

Set 3

Atlanta opened set three with back-to-back services aces league-leader Edmond recorded her 11th and 12th service aces of the season. Vegas called an early timeout after Tuaniga blocked Hannah's kill attempt and made it 6-2 Atlanta. Maddux continued her dominant night in set three where she cut the deficit to two, 11-9, with her third block of the match and followed that up with her 13th kill of the match. The match was tied, 11-11, after an Atlanta net violation and Atlanta outside hitter Anna Dixon retook the lead, 12-11. Vegas was down 8-2 in set three and battled all the way back for a 15-13 lead after a media timeout. The Vibe went on a 4-0 run to take a 17-15 lead and went on another run, this time a 5-0 run for a 21-16 cushion. Edmond closed set four with her third kill of the set and eighth overall with a 25-20 win. Atlanta's Taylor Head and Dixon totaled four kills apiece Edmond tallied two service aces and Vibe .433 overall.

Set 4

The Vibe took a 3-0 lead to begin set four off a kill and block from Dixon as well as a Head block. Atlanta kept their momentum throughout the set as Vegas had to call a timeout down 9-3, with Head tallying three kills and a block. The rally kept on going for the Vibe with middle blocker McKenna Vicini's three kills to make it 14-8 Atlanta. Vegas' Charitie Luper, Morgan Stout and Maddux and recorded three straight kills to cut the deficit to three. After a Willow Johnson dig that resulted in an Atlanta free ball error, the Vibe were forced to call a timeout as the Thrill made it a one-point contest, 14-13. Vegas recorded four errors in a row and Atlanta used that to come away with a 25-19 set four win and earn another victory against the Thrill. Head tallied five kills, four digs, two blocks and an assist in set four for Atlanta to lead the charge.

Key Stats

The Vibe were paced by outside hitter Taylor Head's 12 kills, 13 digs, three solo blocks and one assist along with a .400 hitting percentage. Lead Edmond posted 12 kills on her own with a match-high five solo blocks and four digs. Libero Morgan Hentz tallied 10 digs, while setter Mia Tuaniga put together 43 assists. As a team, the Vibe hit .264 overall and committed eight errors.

The Thrill were led by outside hitter Hannah Maddux's match-high 16 kills, eight digs, three solo blocks and one service ace. Setter Alisha Childress collected her third double-double of the season with 43 assists and 12 digs along with one solo block. Outside hitter Camryn Hannah notched her second double-digit kill performance of the season with 10 kills, three digs, two solo blocks and one service ace. Libero Reagan DeFalco posted a a match-high 15 digs. Vegas recorded a season-high five service aces.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will end its road when they face the Orlando Valkyries for the second time in as many weeks on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

