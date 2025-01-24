San Diego Mojo, Feeding San Diego Team up to Support Communities Affected by L.A. Wildfires

January 24, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - To support communities impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, the San Diego Mojo announced plans to donate 50% of designated ticket sales for their Friday, Jan. 30 game against the Atlanta Vibe to Feeding San Diego, a nonprofit organization fighting food insecurity in San Diego County.

Fans can purchase game tickets for the L.A. Fire Relief Fundraiser through this LINK.

"In the shadow of unimaginable loss, it's difficult to know how to help with our modest posture," said San Diego Mojo President Billy Johnson. "The Mojo humbly hope that we are able to facilitate help in some small way that matters to someone who needs it."

Over the last several weeks, Feeding San Diego has delivered over 33,000 pounds of food and beverages to assist those displaced by the fires in Los Angeles, including ready-to-eat snacks and meals such as protein bars and crackers, for those who don't have access to a kitchen.

